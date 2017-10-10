Where to get the best petit fours around

More Videos 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Pause 1:41 South Carolina's Muschamp has a 'bunker mentality' 2:27 Santee Cooper CEO says nuclear project didn't fail. "It was an investment." 1:08 Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:15 Speaker attacks NRA, gun violence 1:57 Domestic violence walk draws attention to statewide issue 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 0:43 What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 1:25 Jake Bentley a year after his first start as Gamecock QB 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four. Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers. Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

