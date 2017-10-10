More Videos

  • Tiffany's bakery turned 40. Celebrate with a petit four.

    Tiffany’s Bakery and Eatery began in 1977 when Jim McMillan opened the bakery inside Columbia Mall. Forty years later, he and his wife Kay, are still going strong. Thursday, they are celebrating the anniversary with prizes and bakery treats for the customers.

Go Columbia

Where to get the best petit fours around

By Janet Jones Kendall

jjkendall@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 4:51 PM

If you ask folks in Columbia where to go for the best petit fours, chances are, you’ll hear Tiffany’s Bakery mentioned a lot.

In fact, last year, Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery owners Jim and Kay McMillan estimate that their bakery made and sold over 250,000 petit fours from the kitchen of their family-owned business at 8502 Two Notch Road.

“The petit fours have always kind of been our claim to fame,” Kay said. “It’s just like a small, delicious sugar injection, and you can’t stop at just one.”

But petit fours aren’t the only customer favorite at Tiffany’s, which recently celebrated 40 years in business.

One of Tiffany’s Bakery’s famous petit fours.
“We do a lot of coffee cakes, and pound cakes – especially during the holidays because that’s a nice gift in a box,” Kay said. “We are a full-line bakery deli – our sandwiches are made with Boar’s Head meat. Our gourmet burger is awesome and our chef salad is popular. And then we’ve got our specialty – the spring valley chicken salad made with pecans, white raisins, big white chunks of chicken and our specially made honey mustard. We also make all of our bread in-house.”

But it’s more than even just the quality and taste of the food that has helped Tiffany’s celebrate 40 years in business.

“I would say probably our product consistency is our biggest customer draw,” Kay said. “We use nothing but quality ingredients – real butter, King Arthur flour, Boar’s Head meats. We do a lot of things the same way we did 40 years ago. And while we’ve of course had a lot of employees come and go in 40 years, we have had the same sandwich person since 1997, and our cake decorator has been with us about 20 years.”

How did Tiffany’s get its start?

Tiffany’s began in 1977 when a young, 27-year-old Jim McMillan opened the bakery in an 1,100-square-foot space inside Columbia Mall. Jim met Kay in 1976, and the two married in 1981.

In 1985, the couple had their first child, Jamie (who now works as a manager at the bakery). By 1990, Tiffany’s had far outgrown its small humble beginnings in the mall and was moved to its current 3,800-square-foot location on Two Notch Road.

What else?

Now, 27 years after moving from Columbia Mall to Two Notch Road, Tiffany’s is planning for another move just down the road to 9704 Two Notch, where it will more than double its space again when it opens there early next year. The new location will include an expanded menu to include wings and tapas, alcohol sales including “adult milkshakes,” and double the seating of the current location, with both indoor and outdoor seating for 124.

Tiffany’s Bakery & Eatery

WHEN: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays.

WHERE: 8502 Two Notch Road.

INFO: (803) 736-2253; http://tiffanysofcolumbia.com; www.facebook.com/tiffanysbakeryandeatery

