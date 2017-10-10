The Foo Fighters will perform Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Colonial Life Arena.
Which bands are playing in Columbia this week

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

October 10, 2017 5:53 PM

October 10, 2017 5:53 PM

Foo Fighters

Fronted by former Nirvana member David Eric Grohl, Foo Fighters has been a staple in the rock world for over 20 years. They’ve given us years of hits from “Monkey Wrench,” “Everlong,” “Learn to Fly,” and their newest single, “Run,” just to name a few. A great show for music lovers of multiple generations and genres.

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. Tickets and info: www.coloniallifearena.com

Other concerts around town

Four Year Strong: For the 10-year anniversary of their second full-length album, “Rise or Die Trying,” pop-punk band Four Year Strong will be performing those songs and more. With guests Seaway, Like Pacific, Greyscale, and Life Lessons. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $20. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Jam Room Festival Kickoff: To kick off the annual Jam Room Music Festival, a pre-show the night before features Fall of an Empire, Gods of Mars, The Raz, and Due East. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Thomas Rhett: The singer-songwriter blends elements of pop and modern country. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $44-168 (prices may vary). www.coloniallifearena.com

Vita and the Woolf: Electro-indie, mixing soul and pop. Jennifer Pague’s voice is dark, looming, and emotive. With Grace Joyner and Cole Collins. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8 in advance; $10, day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Set and Setting: Dark and expansive post rock, heavy with effects and contemplative riffs. With Waft, Lull, Thisquietarmy, and St. Jupiter. 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Sein Zum Tode: The weirdest and wildest band in town with fast stops, syncopated riffs, and frantic, shrill vocals. With Necroscythe, Axattack, and Cliff Judy. 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Cortex with Jacob Wick: American trumpet virtuoso and improviser Wick teams up with Norwegian jazz quartet Cortex. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. $10. http://ifartgallery.blogspot.com

Slammin’ Betty: Hear covers of favorite hard rock hits first performed by Rage Against the Machine, Alice N’ Chains, Stone Temple Pilots, Guns and Roses, Van Halen, Limp Bizkit and more. 9 p.m.-midnight Friday, Oct. 13, at Home Team Tavern, 5122 Bush River Road. Free. www.facebook.com/hometeamtavern

