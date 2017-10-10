RJ Manley performs at the Hall of Horrors attraction, which includes indoor and outdoor portions.
RJ Manley performs at the Hall of Horrors attraction, which includes indoor and outdoor portions. Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Where can you get scared? The best Halloween horror experiences around Columbia

By Sarah Ellis

October 10, 2017 6:35 PM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

First, an apology to Dwaun Sellers for the hand-shaped bruise that’s probably still wrapped around his arm re: me holding on for dear life.

As we walked through Cayce’s Hall of Horrors, what terrified me most was the possibility of losing my grip on Dwaun and finding myself spinning alone and disoriented in a dark room full of people screaming at me and OH GOD WHAT’S THAT.

I don’t remember a lot of the details from the maze, which is probably for the best. Is fear supposed to sharpen your memories or dull them? I dunno; fear is the only memory I have. And screaming. And ... strobe lights in a white, padded room? Whoa – stop right there before I start to relive it.

Maybe I should have started by saying that horror is not my thing. I don’t know if I can say I scare easily because I generally avoid things that are likely to scare me.

So it was quite an exercise of … something – adventure? courage? insanity? – for me to volunteer to walk through the Hall of Horrors.

But hey, YOLO, as the kids say (do they still say that?). And seeing as I made it out alive, I can keep right on YOLOing, preferably with a glass of wine clutched in my hand rather than Dwaun’s poor bicep.

Anyway, if you’re into getting scared, do the whole Hall of Horrors thing. It’s right up your dark, spooky alley.

And go ahead and do the Deceased Farm and Terror Trail and cemetery tour things, too. (Wow, who knew Columbia was such a frightening place?)

And if you’re not into getting scared, meet me at my place this Halloween and we’ll watch “Hocus Pocus” on repeat over a few cauldrons of wine.

Here’s where you can get your scare on around Columbia:

Dark Knight’s Terror Trail

When: Oct. 12-14, 19-21, 26-31, Nov. 3-4.

Where: 2076 Highway Church Road, Elgin.

How much: $5-$33.

www.darkknightsterrortrailsc.com

Deceased Farm

When: Oct. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, 31, Nov. 3-4.

Where: 382 Olde Farm Road, Lexington.

How much: $16-$35, cash only.

deceasedfarm.com

Disturbia Down South Haunted Attraction

When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, 31.

Where: 2544 S. Lake Drive, Lexington.

How much: $15.

www.facebook.com/disturbiadownsouthsc.81

Gilbert House of Terror

When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-29, 31.

Where: 739 Harley Taylor Road, Gilbert.

How much: $10-$15.

www.gilberthouseofterror.com

horrors
This year’s Hall of Horrors guides guests through the evil Doctor Darling’s childhood home, with haunting glimpses into his past.
Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Hall of Horrors Haunted Attraction and Zombie Experience

When: Oct. 13-14, 19-22, 26-29, 31.

Where: 1153-B Walter Price St., Cayce.

Tickets: $10-$20.

www.hallofhorrors.com

Historic Columbia Spirits Alive! Elmwood Cemetery Tour

When: Oct. 12.

Where: 501 Elmwood Ave.

Tickets: $4-$12

www.historiccolumbia.org/events/spirits-alive

cemetery
Historic Columbia volunteers will give tours of Elmwood Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 12. The cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was established in 1854 and contains a section devoted to Confederate dead.
JEFF BLAKE file photo

Terror Falls Haunted Farm

When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 26-29.

Where: 370 Mack St., Gaston.

How much: $15, cash only, no refunds.

www.terrorfalls.com

Kreepy Hollow

When: Oct. 12-15, 19-22, 26-31, Nov. 3-4.

Where: 1155 Joe Dority Road, Bishopville.

How much: $20, regular admission; $35, Kreepy fast pass.

www.kreepyhollow.net

Scream Acres Haunted House

When: Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-31.

Where: 1283 Old Camden Road, Bishopville.

How much: $15, general admission; $25, fast pass.

www.screamacreshauntedhouse.com

Alternative frights

A few other things that scare us:

▪ Take a walk around the BullStreet campus at night. Nothing like an old mental hospital to get you spooked.

▪ Wear a Clemson shirt at Williams-Brice Stadium … or in Five Points around 2 a.m.

▪ Visit the reptile house at Riverbanks Zoo. Two words: Ana. Conda. (Two more words: No. Way.)

▪ Trade places with a SCANA or Santee Cooper exec on the hot seat right now.

