Where can you get scared? The best Halloween horror experiences around Columbia

First, an apology to Dwaun Sellers for the hand-shaped bruise that’s probably still wrapped around his arm re: me holding on for dear life.
As we walked through Cayce’s Hall of Horrors, what terrified me most was the possibility of losing my grip on Dwaun and finding myself spinning alone and disoriented in a dark room full of people screaming at me and OH GOD WHAT’S THAT.
I don’t remember a lot of the details from the maze, which is probably for the best. Is fear supposed to sharpen your memories or dull them? I dunno; fear is the only memory I have. And screaming. And ... strobe lights in a white, padded room? Whoa – stop right there before I start to relive it.
Maybe I should have started by saying that horror is not my thing. I don’t know if I can say I scare easily because I generally avoid things that are likely to scare me.
So it was quite an exercise of … something – adventure? courage? insanity? – for me to volunteer to walk through the Hall of Horrors.
But hey, YOLO, as the kids say (do they still say that?). And seeing as I made it out alive, I can keep right on YOLOing, preferably with a glass of wine clutched in my hand rather than Dwaun’s poor bicep.
Anyway, if you’re into getting scared, do the whole Hall of Horrors thing. It’s right up your dark, spooky alley.
And go ahead and do the Deceased Farm and Terror Trail and cemetery tour things, too. (Wow, who knew Columbia was such a frightening place?)
And if you’re not into getting scared, meet me at my place this Halloween and we’ll watch “Hocus Pocus” on repeat over a few cauldrons of wine.
Here’s where you can get your scare on around Columbia:
Dark Knight’s Terror Trail
When: Oct. 12-14, 19-21, 26-31, Nov. 3-4.
Where: 2076 Highway Church Road, Elgin.
How much: $5-$33.
Deceased Farm
When: Oct. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29, 31, Nov. 3-4.
Where: 382 Olde Farm Road, Lexington.
How much: $16-$35, cash only.
Disturbia Down South Haunted Attraction
When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28, 31.
Where: 2544 S. Lake Drive, Lexington.
How much: $15.
Gilbert House of Terror
When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-29, 31.
Where: 739 Harley Taylor Road, Gilbert.
How much: $10-$15.
Hall of Horrors Haunted Attraction and Zombie Experience
When: Oct. 13-14, 19-22, 26-29, 31.
Where: 1153-B Walter Price St., Cayce.
Tickets: $10-$20.
Historic Columbia Spirits Alive! Elmwood Cemetery Tour
When: Oct. 12.
Where: 501 Elmwood Ave.
Tickets: $4-$12
Terror Falls Haunted Farm
When: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 26-29.
Where: 370 Mack St., Gaston.
How much: $15, cash only, no refunds.
Kreepy Hollow
When: Oct. 12-15, 19-22, 26-31, Nov. 3-4.
Where: 1155 Joe Dority Road, Bishopville.
How much: $20, regular admission; $35, Kreepy fast pass.
Scream Acres Haunted House
When: Oct. 13-15, 20-22, 27-31.
Where: 1283 Old Camden Road, Bishopville.
How much: $15, general admission; $25, fast pass.
Sarah Ellis, sellis@thestate.com
Alternative frights
A few other things that scare us:
▪ Take a walk around the BullStreet campus at night. Nothing like an old mental hospital to get you spooked.
▪ Wear a Clemson shirt at Williams-Brice Stadium … or in Five Points around 2 a.m.
▪ Visit the reptile house at Riverbanks Zoo. Two words: Ana. Conda. (Two more words: No. Way.)
▪ Trade places with a SCANA or Santee Cooper exec on the hot seat right now.
