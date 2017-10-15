Best of the rest: Events for Oct. 15 and beyond

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15
BRICKUNIVERSE LEGO FAN EXPO: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Release the builder within at BrickUniverse Columbia, the ultimate LEGO lover’s paradise! Choose from Saturday or Sunday admission, and experience hands-on LEGO attractions and activities built to inspire, educate, and entertain. This fun, family-friendly event will have tons of amazing LEGO creations to gawk at, building zones to unleash your creative energy, guest speakers and more in the LEGO theater, and vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures, and accessories. $15. 1101 Lincoln St. www.brickuniverse.com/columbia
DOLLAR SUNDAY: WOODROW WILSON FAMILY HOME: 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties are invited to take a guided tour of one of our historic house museums for just $1! This month, visit the Woodrow Wilson Family Home. General admission prices apply for any house tours after the first. Walk-ins welcome! Tours leave at the top of the hour. Purchase admission and meet for tours at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills. $1. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/dollar-sunday-WWFH-2
SUNDAY SHORTS, FEATURING JOE’S VIOLIN AND SC STUDENT SHORT FILM COMPETITION AWARDS: 2 p.m. Sunday at The Nickelodeon Theatre. Joe’s Violin, an Oscar nominated short, tells the story of a 91 year old Holocaust survivor who donates a violin, acquired in exchange for a pack of cigarettes in a displaced persons camp, to a 12 year old girl in the Bronx. The film shows how the power of music can bring light in the darkest of times and how a small act can have a great impact. Free. 1607 Main St. www.columbiajewishfilmfestival.com
SCULP-TOBER DIY 3D MASK MAKING: 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library Main. Just in time for those last-minute costume designers looking to make something unique for the Halloween Masquerade Ball! If you have an idea for a mask, drop in. We’ll have papier-mache supplies, cardboard, tape, glue, paint and anything else that you need to help create your own mask. You’ll have no excuse not to go to that costume party now. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
POV FILM SCREENING: THE ISLANDS AND THE WHALES: 3-5:30 p.m. Sunday at Richland Library Main. On the isolated North Atlantic archipelago of the Faroe Islands, the longtime hunting practices of the Faroese are threatened by dangerously high mercury levels in the whales, decimated seabird populations and anti-whaling activists. The Faroe islanders consider themselves a canary in the mine, their tale a warning to the rest of the world. Winner, 2016 DOC NYC Grand Jury Prize. Free. 1431 Assembly St. www.richlandlibrary.com
USC WIND ENSEMBLE CONCERT: 4 p.m. Sunday at Koger Center for the Arts. Join conductor Tonya Mitchell and trombonist Michael Wilkinson, the USC School of Music’s newest faculty members, as they make their Koger Center debuts. Steven Bryant’s virtuosic new trombone concerto, commissioned by the USC Wind Ensemble, will receive its USC premiere. Free. 1051 Greene St. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles/usc_bands/concert_bands/wind_ensemble_2017_18_season.php
THE LAST LAUGH: 5:30 p.m. Sunday at The Nickelodeon Theatre. An A-list roster of comedians, including Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Sarah Silverstein and Chris Rock, as well as Holocaust survivors, ponder the controversial outer limits of comedy and more specifically, Holocaust humor. Archival material is used throughout the film which will surely create lively post-viewing discussions. $11. 1607 Main St. www.columbiajewishfilmfestival.com
MONDAY, OCTOBER 16
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Monday at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 101 Sparkleberry Crossing Rd. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
ALLEN UNIVERSITY GRADUATE AND PROFESSIONAL FAIR: 2-5 p.m. Monday at William E. Johnson Campus Center. Allen University will host its annual graduate and professional school fair. We invite you to attend for the opportunity to meet graduate school representatives from around the country. Free for students. 2400 Taylor St. (803) 376-5704
LEX CO MASTER VOLUNTEERS PROGRAM: Winter Vegetable Gardening 6-7 p.m. Monday at Lexington main branch Library. In this GLaM (Garden Like a Master) program you will learn the details of growing some of the “all stars” in a cool season vegetable garden. Find out how to avoid problems by utilizing tricks of the trade to set the stage for a bumper crop. Free. 5440 Augusta Rd., Lexington www.LCMGV.org
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17
PULMONARY FIBROSIS SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3 p.m. Tuesday at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church. This disease is not just a physical thing - it’s an emotional thing and our meeting is open to all patients and their caregivers. Free. Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, 5503 Sunset Blvd., Lexington (meeting in room 115 in back of main building next to gym) (803) 960-9949
TIN MAN TUESDAYS: 5-10 p.m. Tuesday at South Carolina State Museum. Guests can experience the Museum of Oz after hours with Oz trivia at 6 p.m., museum ghost tours at 7 p.m., special planetarium shows like Skies over Oz at 6 p.m. and HalloScream Laser Lights at 7 p.m., night sky observing and The Wizard of Oz 4-D Experience™. The museum will be open late every Tuesday until 10 p.m. General admission for Tin Man Tuesday is 2 for $10. Adult (13-61): $8.95, Seniors (62 +): $7.95, Children (3-12): $6.95, Infants 2 and under: Free. 301 Gervais St. www.scmuseum.org
LEX CO MASTER GARDENER VOLUNTEERS PROGRAM: Succulents 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at Swansea branch Library. In this GLaM (Garden Like a Master) program you will discover about the beauty and popularity of succulents. Learn how you can enrich your home with these easy care plants. Free. 199 N Lawrence Ave., Swansea www.LCMGV.org
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 2465 Main St., Elgin https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
BUILDING AN INTERNATIONAL MOBILITY CENTER IN SOUTH CAROLINA: Noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at The Palmetto Club. Join the Columbia World Affairs Council and guest speaker, Morris Ellison, Womble Carlyle, for a special luncheon presentation on the German/Israeli/American Innovation Triangle with an emphasis on its potential for South Carolina and the South Carolina/Israel Trade Agreement. In an increasingly technological society, the keys to any successful business include coming up with new ideas, implementing them and keeping operations, products and services fresh. “Innovation,” the process of bringing those ideas to reality, plays a large role both for small and big companies in the national and international context. Throughout industry, new forms of information technologies are being implemented and are constantly evolving, so that yesterday’s innovations may already be outdated today. Ready or not, the “Mobility Revolution” is upon us. $25 members/$35 nonmembers/$20 students. 1231 Sumter St. www.columbiaworldaffairs.org/events.html
DEPORTATIONS AND FORCED MIGRATIONS: THE VIEW FROM HONDURAS: 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church, Fellowship Hall. Neesa Medina speaks on the impact of US foreign policy on Honduras. Since the 2009 military coup in Honduras, murders and attacks against Honduran human rights defenders have reached alarming levels while the US continues to send aid to the Honduran government implicated in human rights abuses. Medina is a Honduran feminist sociologist who works as a Security and Gender analyst at CDM and has testified as an expert in more than a dozen cases of women seeking asylum in the United States. Sponsored by the Carolina Peace Resource Center and Witness for Peace-Southeast. Free. Donations supporting the speaking tour accepted. 2501 Heyward St. www.carolinapeace.org
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 851 Hwy. 378, Lexington. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
BOOK SIGNING FOR JOHNNY BLOODWORTH: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Shives Gallery at Doko Manor Book. Signing for Johnny Bloodworth’s newly released “Gift of the Spirit”. Free. 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood www.bravoblythewood.com
SC CHEF SHOWCASE: 5:30-midnight. Thursday at Capital City Club Join us for an evening of Giving Back and Digging In. For this year’s Charity Classic we are teaming up with South Carolina’s ClubCorp culinary elite to create an unforgettable 6-course dinner prepared by the state’s best Executive Chefs. All proceeds from the Silent Auction & Dinner will benefit Augie’s Quest, The Employee Partner Care Foundation & Transitions Homeless Center. $75 single ticket, $500 per table. 1201 Main St. (803) 256-2000
LEXINGTON LIVE FEATURING THE ROOT DOCTORS: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday at Icehouse Amphitheater. Join us for the free concert series Lexington Live featuring the Root Doctors. Food and beverage will be for sale. The Doctors are in...And their prescription of choice is a proverbial hair-of-the-dog, one-two punch. You know, treat the ailment with a dose of cure by the same name. Free. 107 W Main St. Lexington www.icehouseamphitheater.com
2ND ACT FILM FESTIVAL: 7 p.m. Thursday at 701 Whaley Market Space. The 2nd act Film Festival is a one of a kind filmmaking project. Now in its fourth year, the 2017 2nd Act Film Festival will showcase 10 6-minute films created by the 10 filmmaking teams specially selected to participate in this year’s project. Our previous years played to standing room only crowds, and this year’s festival promises overflow crowds once again. It’s a great casual time to sit back and enjoy a night of some of South Carolina’s best independent film. With an exciting new venue at The Market at 701 Whaley and the bar provided by The Whig, North America’s best dive bar, this year’s fest promises to be the most exciting yet. $10. 701 Whaley St. http://secondactfilmfestival.com
BLUEGRASS, BIDDING & BBQ: THE PALLADIUM SOCIETY’S 14TH ANNUAL SILENT AUCTION: 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Robert Mills House & Gardens. Join Historic Columbia’s The Palladium Society (TPS) at the 14th annual fundraiser presented by Jaguar Land Rover Columbia. This year’s silent auction will feature a variety of items, including destination packages to historic cities across the Southeast, experiential packages to explore local cultural sites, behind-the-scenes tours of Columbia’s hot spots, gift cards to restaurants, boutiques, gyms and much more. Along with top notch bluegrass music, we’ll have delicious barbecue and other food from local caterers. Guests can enjoy an open bar, as well as a specialty cocktails. Food and beverages are included with ticket purchase. $25 for TPS members, $35 for HC members, $45 for the general public, $50 at the door. 1616 Blanding St. http://www.historiccolumbia.org/bbq
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
AARP SMART DRIVER CLASS: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday at Lexington County Leisure. Commision Review effects of aging on our health and driving capabilities and learn some safe driving strategies to incorporate into your daily driving that will help keep you driving safely. Completion may result in insurance discount. Call Theresa to register or ask questions. $15 AARP Member; $20 non-member. 108 Park Rd., Lexington (803) 403-5882
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21
LAKE MURRAY PRESBYTERIAN WOMEN’S HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. Holiday Bazaar featuring hundreds of handmade crafts in the fellowship hall. Holiday items, Lovely Knitted Items by the Knit Wits, Bakery Shop, Frozen Casseroles and Soups and Much More will be available to purchase. Over 35 vendors with a large selection of items. in the Gymnasium, Children’s Ministries Building and Outside. Breakfast coffee and lunch will be sold by Men of the Church. No admission fee. 2721 Dutch Fork Rd., Chapin (803) 345-1152
HOT PINK & PURPLE WALK: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Holiness Church. October is Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The event will consist of a 1 1/2 mile walk. Immediately after the walk, we will have testimonies, literature, self defense tips provided by Richland County Sheriffs Department and a brunch. We want to honor men & women who have battled breast cancer or domestic violence. Free. 6824 Cabin Creek Rd., Hopkins (803) 446-4591
“SHARE THE COLOR” FOOD WORKSHOPS – HANDS-ON FAMILY ACTIVITY: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Subway restaurant. Timed around “World Food Day” (Oct. 16), the “Share the Color” food workshops will cover basic nutrition information with a hands-on sub making activity and free lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book. Space is limited and registration is required through Eventbrite. Free. 2002 Bear Village Ct., Newberry. https://sharethecolor-midlands.eventbrite.com
30TH ANNUAL CHILI COOK-OFF: Noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Greene Street, Five Points. The weather cools down, the chili warms up and friends mingle over tasty seasonal brews and local tunes. With over 30 chilis to sample, tasty local and seasonal brews, a food truck rodeo, children’s carnival (with a bounce house, mega slide, face painting and more!), and of course, live music, you won’t want to miss this free family and pet friendly event. Greene Street, Five Points www.fivepointscolumbia.com
OKTOBERFEST: 6-9 p.m. Saturday at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Benefiting St. Alban’s ministries; LICS and Ecuador Missions. Brats, German potato salad, kraut, red cabbage, peppers & onions, rolls and desserts. $10 to go or eat in w/no beer; $13. eatin w/one domestic beer/wine; $15. 403 Park Rd., Lexington (803) 359-2444
FUR BALL MOONLIGHT GALA: 7 p.m. Saturday at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Drawing approximately 1,000 of South Carolina’s most devoted animal lovers, the event features a cocktail reception, live and silent auction, dinner, raffles, and more. $175 per ticket. 1101 Lincoln St. www.pawmettolifeline.org/events/calendar/2017/10/21/furball2017/
UPCOMING EVENTS
POPS: BRITISH INVASION: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. We celebrate all the Queen’s horses and men, composers, and hitmakers in this concert featuring the best of Britannia. $30. 7300 College St., Irmo www.harbisontheatre.org/tickets-productions/pops-british-invasion
FLU SHOT CLINIC: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 25 at Richland Library Southeast. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 7421 Garners Ferry Rd., www.richlandlibrary.com
FLU SHOT CLINIC: Noon-2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Richland Library Ballentine. Each year, hundreds of thousands of people across the United States end up hospitalized due to the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In an effort to offer local residents access to preventive care, Richland Library is once again partnering with Walgreens to offer free, flu shots. Registration is not required. Just drop in during the designated times. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone - 12 years and older. Children, ages 12 to 17, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. 1200 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo www.richlandlibrary.com
ONGOING EVENTS
CHAPIN FARMER’S MARKET: 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. the first Saturdays of the month through October 7. On the 100 block of Clark Street, downtown. Chapin residents have a new place to buy fresh produce, handmade items like candles and soaps, and participate in interactive demonstrations that promote healthy eating and active lifestyles. The market will provide opportunities for locals to access fresh produce, meats and other related agricultural products along with some handmade arts and crafts, health and wellness information, and live music. www.chapinsc.com
PUMPKIN PATCH: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays, thru Oct. 31 at St. John’s United Methodist Church. Our Pumpkin Patch is a fundraiser to support local missions in our community. We have pumpkins in all shapes and sizes. Bring your family and friends. Have your photo taken in the Patch! Pumpkin prices range from $4-$30. 513 West Church St., Batesburg. (803) 532-6968
SHEPHERD’S CENTER OF ST. ANDREWS: ADVENTURES IN LEARNING FALL SESSION: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 14 at Ashland United Methodist Church. Adventures in Learning is an all-volunteer interfaith learning program for people aged 50 and above. The registration fee gives members a choice of classes and activities at each hour. A variety of classes, both serious and light, is available. Teachers include professors, active and retired, from USC and Columbia College, as well as experts from the community with specific areas of knowledge. Offerings this session include Gifts of the World’s Great Religions, Confederates and Controversy, Shakespeare and the Nature of Evil, Beginning Bridge, Chair Yoga, Origins of Rock n Roll, Line Dancing, Ukulele, Continuing Spanish, and Digging Up the Past: Archaeology in South Carolina. $35 for all sessions; lunch available for an additional $7; weekly. 2600 Ashland Rd. (803) 731-9394, www.shepherdscenterofstandrews.org
ART CLASSES: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 6-8:30 p.m. Monday thru Saturdays at City Art. Art classes for adults, usually one day per week for six weeks. Some one day Saturday workshops. Watercolor painting, oil painting and specialty workshops. Cost varies. 1224 Lincoln St. www.cityartonline.com
OPEN MIC NIGHT/SIN NIGHT: 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays at World of Beer. WOB is hosting an open mic night. Come out and jam or enjoy some live tunes with David Sink! Also, try one of our mouthwatering sliders or Guiness Brats for only $5. Happy Hour is every Monday- Friday 4-7 p.m. and service industry night starts at 8 p.m. with $3 house bourbon and house vodka. 902 Gervais St. (803) 509-6020, www.worldofbeer.com/Locations/TheVista
SODA CITY STANDUP OPEN MIC: 8:30 p.m. Mondays at New Brookland Tavern. Do people tell you you’re funny? Are you the hit of every house party you attend? Maybe you should try standup. Get your chance at New Brookland Tavern. Free for ages 21 and older; $5, under 21. 122 State St., West Columbia. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
STARGAZING ON THE HORSESHOE: 9-11 p.m. Mondays at the Melton Memorial Observatory. The historic observatory on USC’s Horseshoe is currently open to the public on clear Monday nights, weather permitting. Anyone is welcome to stop in and observe through the 16-inch Cassegrain telescope in the dome and other small telescopes on the observatory deck. See the Moon, planets, stars, clusters, and more through our telescopes free of charge! 1429 Greene St. (803) 777-4180, www.physics.sc.edu/melton
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION: 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays at Cayce United Methodist Church. For singles age 55-plus. who find themselves alone, and who would enjoy good conversation with other folks over a cup of coffee, this is for you! It will be an enjoyable time. While Cayce UMC has generously donated the meeting space, this program is not affiliated with the church. Sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home. 1600 12th St., Cayce. Mary Beth Lamey, (803) 996-1023, (803) 995-0068. www.thompsonsfuneral.com
RIVER RAT BREWERY TACO TUESDAYS: 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays at River Rat Brewery. Every Tuesday Chef Taylor prepares some of his famous tacos. Two tacos for only $7! Trust us you do not want to miss out. Come get you some! 1231 Shop Rd. www.riverratbrewery.com
SECOND SHIFT TWOSDAYS: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays at the S.C. State Museum. Visit the museum after-hours for night sky observing in the Boeing Observatory until 10 p.m. Build with Emmet and his Master Builder friends in “The Lego Movie 4-D Experience” at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Also, don’t miss a live sky tour at 6 p.m. and “Sea Monsters: A Prehistoric Adventure” at 7 p.m. in the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Planetarium. Admission: 2 for $10 or $5 per person. Planetarium, 4-D Theaters shows and blockbuster exhibit tickets are an additional $5 each. 301 Gervais St. (803) 898-4921, www.scmuseum.org
PICKLEBALL: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Trenholm Park, indoors. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country although it is 50 years old. It is a fusion of tennis, badminton and ping pong. Equipment provided. Round-robin style of play each week. Good for all ages, but mostly those 18 to 99 play at this weekly event. Free play and free of charge. 3900 Covenant Rd. (803) 787-0216, www.richlandcountyrecreation.com/centers/trenholm-park/
SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Good exercise and fun. Classes are Free. 3200 Trenholm Rd. Bill McCullough, instructor, Palmetto Scottish Country Dance Society, (803) 345-0158, billmac85@yahoo.com
WINE TASTING: 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays at The Aristocrat Fine Wine & Craft Cocktails. Join us every Wednesday evening for our weekly wine tasting. Each week consists of different varietals to try. As our vow to support wine culture and encourage future wine lovers in Columbia, our weekly tastings give the opportunity for guests to learn about new wines, experiment with vintages you are unfamiliar with, cultivate your wine knowledge, try before committing to a glass or bottle, and just mingle with other wine lovers or your friends in an upscale atmosphere. $5. 1001 Washington St. www.facebook.com/TheAristocratSC
30 SECOND ROCKS: 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Tin Roof. Are you ready to ROCK the Hump? We will test your song title knowledge from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and today’s hits! Prizes every round and a chance to win up to $250 cash! Hosted by Jonathan Payne. Free and Fun! Come eat, drink and get your rock on! 1022 Senate St. (803) 771-1558, www.tinroofcolumbia.com
CITY ROOTS FARMERS MARKET: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays at City Roots Farmers Market. Shop at City Roots Farmers Market for a great selection of local products from local farmers in a relaxed farm setting. Featuring fresh, organic produce grown at City Roots’ farm, plus Carolina coastal seafood, pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb and poultry, free range eggs, artisan breads and baked goods, organic maize products (grits), fresh milk and butter, and farm-fresh cheese. Enjoy a beverage while you shop; there’s craft beer and wine available for purchase. Each week will feature different food trucks, music, tastings and specials. 1005 Airport Blvd. (803) 254-2302, erin@cityroots.org. www.cityroots.org/city-roots-farmers-market
TRIVIA AT RIVER RAT: 7-8 p.m. Thursdays at River Rat. General trivia with a few brewery questions thrown in for fun. Come early for happy hour, 4-6 p.m. 1231 Shop Rd. (803) 724-5712, www.riverratbrewery.com
KARAOKE: 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays at Vista Keys Dueling Piano Bar. Join us for a night of karaoke! 700 Gervais St., suite B-2. (803) 317-3676, info@vistakeys.com. www.vistakeys.com
SC STATE FARMERS MARKET: 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays in West Columbia. The State Farmers Market campus in Columbia houses the Phillips Market Center, Consumer Protection Division, privately owned wholesale businesses, farmer’s sheds, The Market Restaurant, and additional state managed wholesale facilities and sheds. Consumers can shop year round for fresh produce, specialty products, and artisan items. The peak season for locally grown produce runs from April through early October. 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia. http://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agricultural-services/state-farmers-markets/sc-state-farmers-market/
HISTORIC COLUMBIA’S HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY PROGRAMS: 10-11:30 a.m. on the first Friday of the month. Each month’s program is from and includes hands-on activities while students learn and explore different themes and historic sites with Historic Columbia. Homeschool Friday programs are designed for students of elementary and middle school age levels. Homeschool Friday is open to families and homeschool groups of less than 10 students. For larger groups, we recommend arranging a separate visit to explore that month’s topic. Program participants should gather in the Gift Shop at Robert Mills on the day of the program unless otherwise noted. The cost is per student, with an accompanying adult free. $5 for members, $6 for non-members and $8 for both members and non-members at the door. 1616 Blanding St. www.historiccolumbia.org/events/homeschool-friday-oktoberfest-columbia-s-german-history
OPEN STAGE & BLUEGRASS/ACOUSTIC JAM SESSION: 6 p.m. Fridays at Bill’s Music Shop. Open stage and bluegrass/acoustic jam session every Friday night. Doors open at 6 p.m. Open stage from 7:30-9 p.m. and jammin’ from 9 p.m.-midnight. 710 Meeting St. (803) 796-6477, www.billsmusicshop.com
SODA CITY MARKET: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays on the 1500 block of Main Street. Street market every Saturday morning. Whether you’re shopping for a one-of-kind gift, picking-up this week’s groceries, or spending the morning with family and friends, you’ll find a refreshing mix of local and regional food and craft vendors. Runs year-round, rain or shine. http://sodacitysc.com/
FREE SUNDAYS AT COLUMBIA MUSEUM OF ART: Noon-5 p.m. Sundays at the Columbia Museum of Art. Visit the CMA and pay no admission! Engage your mind and enrich your spirit at the Columbia Museum of Art. Free days are offered in appreciation of the City of Columbia and Richland County for their investments in the CMA and are sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. 1515 Main St. (803) 799-2810, www.columbiamuseum.org/visit
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 1:30 p.m. Sundays at The Barn. $5 per lesson. First lesson is free. 680 Cherokee Ln., West Columbia. (803) 772-0546, www.thebarnsc.biz
