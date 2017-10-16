Do you skip the warm up band? The Foo Fighters opening act might make you think otherwise

Why should you make it a point to get to the Foo Fighters concert early? Because you haven’t heard real rock ‘n’ roll till you’ve heard The Struts play live. The band has been compared to the likes of Queen, The Rolling Stones (who they’ve performed with), Aerosmith and Def Leppard. Frontman Luke Spiller has been described as “a force or nature” and “the musical love child of Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger”. With a Joan Jett-esque hair cut, Steven Tyler-esque wardrobe and vocal range to match, Spiller certainly fits the bill of a glam rocker and lives up to the hype. Before they open for the Foo Fighters at Colonial Life Arena, I spoke with the UK frontman and found out who his dream dinner guests would be, the strangest thing a fan has ever done, and putting sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll in order of importance.
How did The Struts come to be on tour with the Foo Fighters?
We were playing the 9:30 club in Washington (D.C.) and Dave (Grohl) came down to say hello to us and watched the show. We ended up chatting a few hours after and from that we got confirmed to do the dates. So it all worked out really well.
Do you have a favorite Foo Fighters song?
“All My Life” (off the album One by One, released in 2002)
What’s the biggest difference between a UK crowd and a US crowd?
The people that come to our shows in the UK tend to be hard core fans but honestly it’s hard to compare. For the last two years we’ve been playing all across the United States and when you have that backed up with Sirius radio play with now four singles it really makes a lot of difference. I think Americans, especially on the East Coast and in Middle America, are all up for just having a really good time. I think they really respond well to our showmanship. But I say the UK will be the same one day as well, we just have to get the same support there that we have here in order to do that.
What’s the one thing you like most about touring in the US?
I enjoy the vastness of it all and the variety of the people that are here. It is one of the greatest countries on earth and to be able to have the chance to travel here and leave your footprint all around feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity. And being a band from the UK it really feels like we’re doing what everybody wants to do. And that is to play in the hardest market in the world, and the greatest music market in the world. It’s all one big beautiful dream really.
What’s the strangest thing a fan has ever done?
Signing tits and getting drugs from fans is normal. That’s not strange. That, as they say, is rock and roll. There’s nothing strange about that. The funny thing is sometimes you’ll sign an autograph on their arm and you look on Instagram and you get tagged from them going to a tattoo parlor to get it done. And our guitar player, we both have black bushy hair, and sometimes people would mistaken him for me and he tends to go out drinking with the other guys after shows. So this girl tagged me in a post and said she got this Struts tattoo from a signature and she thought it was me but it was actually his signature. Whether she knew it was me or him I don’t know but I just thought it was hilarious anyway.
Put these in order of importance: sex, drugs, rock and roll.
Rock and roll, sex, drugs drugs drugs.
If you could have dinner with two people living or dead, who would they be and why.
I would like to have dinner with Bill Clinton and get his perspective on everything. Ask him about Area 51, the aliens and what not. And Elvis Pressley. Ask him what are the blueprints to this thing we’re all trying to do. I think he’d have some interesting feelings on what’s considered music in the 21st century.
If you could trade places with anyone for a day, who would it be?
Honestly I wouldn’t want to trade places with anyone else. I have the best life anyone could ask for really. What’s the point in trading places? I don’t want to waste one day being some other person. I’d rather just be me.
What song will you never get tired of performing?
Well the one I will never get tired of is the one that makes us the most money, whatever song in the future that might be. We’re just on our first album (“Everybody Wants”, released in 2014) so who knows, you know? We might still have our own version of “Bohemian Rhapsody” (sung by Queen) within us.
If you go: The Struts will open for the Foo Fighters 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Colonial Life Arena. For ticket information: www.coloniallifearena.com
