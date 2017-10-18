Celebrate SC Pride with these specialty drinks at Columbia’s LGBTQ bars

More Videos 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Pause 1:05 Richland school resource officers learn how to work with students with disabilities 0:51 6 tips for keeping roof rats away 2:01 Democrat James Smith kicks off campaign for SC Governor 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 1:23 Frank Martin says there are different ways to be a leader. Who will step forward? 2:00 Bryce Thompson settling in at running back for Dutch Fork 10:18 President Trump stops motorcade to greet supporters 3:15 Cyclist forgives driver who hit, almost paralyzed him 1:46 Chicken processing plant odd fit for growing upscale riverfront development Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bottoms Up: PT’s 1109 Happy Pride Columbia! To celebrate, LGBTQ bars have created specialty cocktails, and, in this case, a colorful take on a classic drink. PT’s 1109 took your Long Island iced tea and re-envisioned it in every color of the rainbow. Bottoms up! Happy Pride Columbia! To celebrate, LGBTQ bars have created specialty cocktails, and, in this case, a colorful take on a classic drink. PT’s 1109 took your Long Island iced tea and re-envisioned it in every color of the rainbow. Bottoms up! dsellers@thestate.com

Happy Pride Columbia! To celebrate, LGBTQ bars have created specialty cocktails, and, in this case, a colorful take on a classic drink. PT’s 1109 took your Long Island iced tea and re-envisioned it in every color of the rainbow. Bottoms up! dsellers@thestate.com