Pause
  • Bottoms Up: PT’s 1109

    Happy Pride Columbia! To celebrate, LGBTQ bars have created specialty cocktails, and, in this case, a colorful take on a classic drink. PT’s 1109 took your Long Island iced tea and re-envisioned it in every color of the rainbow. Bottoms up!

Go Columbia

Celebrate SC Pride with these specialty drinks at Columbia’s LGBTQ bars

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 12:01 AM

LGBTQ bars The Capital Club and PT’s 1109 will welcome all during nightlife events for Famously Hot S.C. Pride as they host most of the nightlife for the festival. Here’s what you can expect in terms of cocktails:

Capital Club

For 37 years, the Capital Club has been a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Columbia – so for this year’s Pride festival, the bar has created a signature cocktail drink menu.

There’s the mango coco loco (Absolut mango vodka, Malibu coconut rum, pineapple juice and lemon-lime soda), gin temptation (Beefeater gin, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lime juice and tonic), love punch (Absolut mandarin vodka, orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine and club soda) and lucky mule (Jameson Irish Whiskey, lime juice and ginger beer).

But the most popular is the signature capital cosmo, which comprises Absolut lime vodka, triple sec and cranberry juice.

“A cosmo is traditional,” said Filip Risteski, one of the owners of the Capital Club. “Everybody loves it, everybody knows it, and it’s very pretty. And we decided to make with the lime vodka.”

1002 Gervais St. (803) 256-6464, www.capitalclubsc.com

PT’s 1109

In honor of pride, PT’s has created a rainbow of Long Island iced teas. With six variations, you can let your true colors show with a white, blue, green, orange, red or classic Long Island.

“Long Islands are essentially all your shelf liquors put together and what colors them is (Coke),” said Rob Jachim, bartender. “That way, it will give people a variation, and the taste isn’t all that different. The lighter-colored ones will be made with Sprite. It’ll definitely fill the floor with lots of color. We’re ramping up for a rather large party.”

PT’s will also have signature shots, including the wet and hot (Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire and Tennessee Honey), the looped up (Three Olives Loopy Vodka and RumChata), the mountain do me (Three Olives Dude Vodka and lemon-lime soda) – and three other names we’ll let you discover there (hint: they’re a bit racy).

1109 Assembly St. (803) 253-8900, www.pts1109.com

Pause
