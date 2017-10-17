Palladium Society board member and Bluegrass, Bidding and BBQ co-chair shares his area favorites

Patrick Cleary moved to Columbia in 2010 to work as an attorney for Bowman and Brooke. A native of Hartsville, he went to the Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, to North Carolina State University for chemical engineering and history, and then switched gears to get a law degree from the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. His law practice focuses on product liability, particularly motor vehicle and emerging technologies, including autonomous vehicles.
Cleary is also one of the co-chairs of the Palladium Society of Historic Columbia’s Bluegrass, Bidding & BBQ fundraiser occurring Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Robert Mills House. He also serves on the Governor’s School Alumni Association Board and runs the Young Lawyer’s Division Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program.
Cleary lives in Earlewood with his wife, Marjorie, and their cat, Cinnabun, a rescue from Pawmetto Lifeline.
EAT
Our office is on Main Street, so for lunch, we’ll usually walk to Greek Boys or Drip, where I usually get the hummus wrap. We also eat at Hampton Street Vineyard frequently. They have a great wine selection, and they do a great job pairing food and wine. For sushi, it’s always Camon for the Kobayashis’ hospitality and excellent food. And my wife has started an Instagram account about places to eat wings in Columbia, and we’re enjoying researching.
PLAY
Every summer since 2010, I’ve organized a tubing trip. About 30 of my friends come to town, and we put in at Riverbanks Zoo. It’s always a good time. My wife and I also met a few years ago at Arts and Draughts at the Columbia Museum of Art, so that’s one event we always look forward to. Historic Columbia is an organization I’m proud to be a part of, and one my favorite events is the Palladium Society’s Chili Cook-Off each spring. What’s not to enjoy about trying different chili recipes with great live music?
DRINK
I actually have a plate at Flying Saucer, and I am working toward my second. It’s always fun to try old favorite beers – especially stouts – and discover some new ones I enjoy, too. We also go to the Whig quite a bit, both for pints and food. Back at Drip, I always order a black eye, which is a regular coffee with two shots of espresso added in.
LISTEN
My wife is really into music, and I always trust her concert picks at Music Farm. We loved seeing Pearl Jam last year at Colonial Life Arena. We love picking up old records to try at the Greater Columbia Record Fair at the art museum.
SEE
We’re members at the Nickelodeon and enjoy seeing almost anything there. Each spring, we look forward to Indie Grits Festival. We are so fortunate to live just 20 minutes from Congaree National Park and Harbison State Forest. It’s great to take a short drive and find ourselves a world away in these forests. Though I’ve toured all of the Historic Columbia historic homes, I always learn something new I hadn’t noticed before each time we visit, from the Mann-Simons Site to the Robert Mills House and Gardens.
