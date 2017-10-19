Go Columbia

Hit the brakes! Charity dinner to shut down Gervais Street Bridge on Sunday

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

October 19, 2017 5:01 PM

Your Sunday Funday just got rerouted, especially if it meant crossing the Gervais Street Bridge.

The third annual Gervais Street Bridge Dinner will be held this Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and the bridge will close from 9 a.m. to midnight.

According to the website, the 1,000 person dinner raised over $75,000 for local charities that focus on improving our rivers. There will be live music, a specialty cocktail menu designed by Josh Streetman of Motor Supply and a 3-course dinner by Southern Way Catering.

Unfortunately for those without tickets, the event is already sold out. And for the rest of us? Good luck with the traffic!

Live music provided by local bands: ‘Flat Out Strangers’ and ‘Prettier Than Matt’ with guest vocals from Deborah Adedokun, lead singer of ‘Debbie and the Skanks’.

For more information: Gervais Street Bridge Dinner

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

    Diners preview menu of new restaurant on Devine Street in Columbia -- set to open Saturday, Aug, 19.

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?
How Sakura does sushi 0:42

How Sakura does sushi
How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens 1:03

How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens

View More Video