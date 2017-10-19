Hit the brakes! Charity dinner to shut down Gervais Street Bridge on Sunday

Your Sunday Funday just got rerouted, especially if it meant crossing the Gervais Street Bridge.
The third annual Gervais Street Bridge Dinner will be held this Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4-8 p.m. and the bridge will close from 9 a.m. to midnight.
According to the website, the 1,000 person dinner raised over $75,000 for local charities that focus on improving our rivers. There will be live music, a specialty cocktail menu designed by Josh Streetman of Motor Supply and a 3-course dinner by Southern Way Catering.
Unfortunately for those without tickets, the event is already sold out. And for the rest of us? Good luck with the traffic!
Live music provided by local bands: ‘Flat Out Strangers’ and ‘Prettier Than Matt’ with guest vocals from Deborah Adedokun, lead singer of ‘Debbie and the Skanks’.
For more information: Gervais Street Bridge Dinner
