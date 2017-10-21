Photos: Famously Hot South Carolina Pride

LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, a group of USC students enjoy the festival.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, the crowd enjoys the music from Betty Who, an indie singer from Australia, who is now based in the U.S.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, local drag performer Paris Lefaris performs on Main Street for the crowd.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Representative James Smith tells the crowd that he supports getting hate crime legislation passed in South Carolina. South Carolina is one of only five states in the country without legislation against hate crimes. Smith is a democratic candidate for governor.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Representative James Smith, center, takes a selfie with Scott Harriford, left, and Cory Alpert, on the stage with the SC Pride festivalgoers in the background. Smith told the crowd that he supports getting hate crime legislation passed in South Carolina. South Carolina is one of only five states in the country without legislation against hate crimes. Smith is a democratic candidate for governor.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Alvin McEwen of Columbia holds a Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defmationa (GLAAD) media award that he received in 2017 for his blog "Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters." GLAAD is a media monitoring organization that supports the LGTBQ community. McEwen's blog has been recognized nationwide.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, recording artist Debbie Holiday performs for the crowd on Main Street.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, festivalgoers dance as Debbie Holiday performs.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Johnny West, who calls himself the "Dance Machine Man" works up sweat as he dances and entertains the passersby at the festival.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Lakyn Davidson and Mikayla Krzeczowki pose for a photo during the festival.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Rufio, an eight-week old Shepherd mix, takes a rest from all the attention he got at the festival from strangers that couldn't resist petting him.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, USC student Hayley Doyle, second right, sings for a prize at the Midlands Men's Chorus booth as a friend from WInthrop University, McKenzie Vecellio, center, listens. TChorus members Clift Shealy, left, and Edward Farmer, right, were giving away prizes for festival goers who would sing for them. The big prizes were tickets to their next performance at Reformation Lutheran Church in Columbia.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, Kyle Kelly, left, of Lexington and friend Calaway Childress from Ashburn, Va., pose for a photo during the festival. Kelly was dressed as a furry character he named "Gumbo the Dog."
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, USC student Alexis Braz enjoys a cupcake from one of the street vendors.
LGTBQ supporters celebrate during the S.C. Pride Festival in Columbia on Oct. 21, 2017. Here, a group of festivalgoers insisted on a photo to show that the Pride festival is fun for everyone regardless of age, color or sexual orientation.
