And the 2017 Famously Hot New Year headliner is...

Get ready to ring in the new year with rising star, Elle King! With hit single “Ex’s and Oh’s” taking her to the top of the charts, King will bring the fireworks to Columbia with what’s billed as a “high-energy experience.”
The oldest daughter of comedian Rob Schneider (“Deuce Bigalow,” anyone?), King, 28, released her debut EP, “The Elle King EP” in 2012. The song “Playing for Keeps” was used as the theme song for VH1’s “Mob Wives Chicago.” The single “Ex’s & Oh’s” earned her two Grammy Nominations, and was certified double platinum and was a top-10 hit on the Billboard Top 100.
Also confirmed to perform at Famously Hot New Year 2017 are the southern rap group, Nappy Roots.
Recently featured on soundtracks for 2014’s “Neighbors,” starring Seth Rogen and Zach Efron, the two-time Grammy nominated quartet is best known for their hit single “Po’ Folks,” released in 2002. They recently released their seventh studio album, “Another 40 Akerz” on their own label, Nappy Roots Entertainment Group (NREG) in 2017.
Famously Hot New Year is Columbia, S.C.’s free outdoor downtown concert held on Dec. 31, 2017 in front of the historic S.C. State House. In addition to live music, the festival will offer local food, beer, wine celebratory bubbles. It is reported to have the biggest New Year’s Eve fireworks show in the Carolinas.
For more information, visit www.famouslyhotnewyear.com
