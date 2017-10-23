St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Go Columbia

Music Farm Columbia adds St. Paul and The Broken Bones show

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 5:58 PM

Columbia’s set to get a little more soulful in January as St. Paul and The Broken Bones will be doing a show at Music Farm. The all-ages performance is scheduled for Jan. 13 (a Saturday) and tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Prices will range from $25-28/ticket.

The six-piece soul band is based in Birmingham, Alabama, and has hits that include Call Me and All I Ever Wonder. The band has been featured on NPR, opened for the Rolling Stones in 2015, and played the Glastonbury Festival in 2016.

