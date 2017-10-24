How to celebrate a grown-up Halloween in Columbia

In case you’ve been in the dark, Halloween isn’t just for kids anymore. Grown-ups are taking over one of the most fun holidays of the year, and showing a dedication to costume design that our childhood selves could only dream of achieving.
If you’re feeling too old to go door-to-door asking for candy, or you just want to take back the night, you’re in luck! Columbia has a range of events offering a fun Halloween escape all weekend long.
Growl at the Moon
When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.
Where: South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St.
Tickets: In advance: $35, general public; $28, members. $40 at the door.
Info: scmuseum.org
The State Museum’s fourth annual signature event returns this year, featuring “The Wizard of Oz” 4-D Experience, a laser light show set to music from Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” delicious food from Doc’s Barbeque and craft beer.
Guests can enjoy night sky-observing in the Boeing Observatory, indulge in frosty frozen treats prepared with liquid nitrogen by Sub-Zero Science Bites, and take home their own souvenir beer growlers.
Dance the night away with DJ Tru Entertainment, glimpse the future in Professor Marvel’s Fortune Telling Room, take a ghostly museum tour, and glow-up with a full interactive bling bar for guests to make their own digital LED bling for their hair, necklaces and rings.
Costumes are highly encouraged. Event is for ages 21 and up.
FundAble Masquerade Party
When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
Where: 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St.
Tickets: $50.
Info: eventbrite.com
The fifth annual FundAble fundraiser is a fun evening to celebrate independence for people with disabilities. Guests will enjoy empowering entertainment, heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, a silent auction, and live music.
This year’s masquerade ball theme doesn’t require costumes, but guests are invited to wear their masquerade masks during the celebration. The most creative masks will win a prize. Free masks are available at the door.
River Rat Brewery Halloween Party
When: 7-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
Where: River Rat Brewery, 1231 Shop Road.
Tickets: Free.
Info: www.facebook.com/riverrat.brewery.
Visit the brewery for candy, Halloween-themed beer, and a costume contest.
But the highlight? Haunted brewery tours on Thursday, Oct. 26, and Friday, Oct. 27.
Dead Celebrity Ball
When: 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 27.
Where: The Pastor’s Study at Lula Drake, 1635 Main St.
Tickets: $65-$100.
Info: eventbrite.com
The first annual Dead Celebrity Ball is happening in Lula Drake’s new upstairs event space, The Pastor’s Study.
Dress to the nines and step onto the red carpet as your favorite bygone Hollywood icon. Guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres provided by Lula Drake and music from Django Reinhardt and The Headless Strangers.
Best male and female costumes receive a $100 gift certificate to Lula Drake.
Thriller
When: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
Where: Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St.
Tickets: $7 in advance; $10 at the door.
Info: tappsartcenter.com.
Love, Peace, and Hip-Hop presents Thriller, the ultimate hip-hop Halloween party! The costume party will feature Kingpin Vov, Preach Jacobs, Luis Skye, and DJ Liv spinning the hits and classics, as well as a live performance by Queen LaLisa of New Success Culture.
The event is also a fundraiser for LPHH’s committee member Angel “DJ Luis Skye” Maldonado, whose wife is battling acute myeloid leukemia.
Columbia Zombie Walk
When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
Where: Art Bar, 1211 Park St.
Tickets: Free.
Info: www.facebook.com/columbiazombiewalk.
The seventh annual Columbia Zombie Walk will be shuffling and limping through the Vista again this year! After their re-animated walk, zombies are invited back to the Art Bar for a ghastly good time with bands, costumes, contests, prizes and drink specials.
Dedication to your zombie persona is required, but do remember, eating real brains is frowned upon.
Rocky Horror Halloween Party
When: 6-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.
Where: Tallulah, 2400 Devine St.
Tickets: $45.
Info: eventbrite.com.
Head to Tallulah for a cash bar and lots of food – passed bites from chefs Alex Saudom du Monde of Baan Sawan, Blake Faries of 116 State, and David Grillo of Cantina 76, as well as a pig pickin’ with all the fixin’s. Ages 21 and up only.
Oh, and dress as your favorite “Rocky Horror Picture Show” character.
Don’t know what that means? We got ya (see page 8).
Yappy Hour Costume Contest
When: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.
Where: Jake’s on Devine, 2112 Devine St.
Tickets: Free.
Info: www.facebook.com/jakesondevine.
You might not want to go to a kid party – but a pet party is a totally different thing. Get your dog in its cutest costume and compete for the prize.
Jake’s weekly Yappy Hour is Halloween-themed, and pets can win prizes for the costumes in the following categories: scariest, cutest, funniest, people’s choice, best legs and owner-dog tandem.
