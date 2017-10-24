How to celebrate a grown-up Halloween in Columbia

1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Pause

1:49 How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit

2:10 High-speed chase goes through SC cemetery

0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8

0:19 What Jake Bentley did on his weekend off

1:59 The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage

1:03 Confidence high for QB Jake Bentley and the Gamecocks