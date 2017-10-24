Trustus Theatre is bringing back this favorite show

What could possibly go wrong when five college kids break into an abandoned, secluded cabin in the woods – especially when nobody else knows where they are?
Find out at Trustus Theatre as the hit show “Evil Dead, The Musical” returns to the Thigpen Main Stage.
The stage production, which debuted at Trustus in 2014, is based on Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” film series – which includes “The Evil Dead,” “Evil Dead 2” and “Army of Darkness” – plus some Broadway-style show tunes and audience participation.
Three years later, after repeated audience requests, Trustus is bringing back the hilarious live show – which features several of the original cast members.
And audiences weren’t the only ones requesting the show.
“The company members who were in the original production were hinting that they were ready to do it again,” said Chad Henderson, Trustus’ artistic director and director of this show. “It’s also one of those productions that people ask us about a lot. So it’s back on our main stage just in time for Halloween.”
The plot: Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It’s all up to Ash (a housewares employee-turned-demon-killing hero), and his trusty chainsaw to save the day. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell really bad jokes, and it is all set to music.
The show’s off-the-wall songs have titles like “All the Men in My Life Keep Getting Killed by Candarian Demons” and “What the F--- Was That?” The show is pure comedy and will have audiences laughing and screaming for more and more blood.
Katie Leitner, who will be stepping into the role of Cheryl for the first time, says, “There is a balance you have to find between honoring what made the original production successful and making the role your own. The cast and our director have been great in helping us find that balance. Without giving anything away, I think that the production quality has been amped up with regards to blood, sound, and set effects.”
Join Trustus for a Zombie Block Party from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, outside of the theater on Lady Street. Wurst Wagon will be on-site to sell food, and the Trustus Theatre bar will sell happy hour drinks from 6-7 p.m.
The block party also features music by DJ Preach Jacobs, zombie face-painting, and a costume contest – come dressed in your best zombie attire!
If you go
Evil Dead, The Musical
WHEN: Various times Friday, Oct. 27, through Saturday, Nov. 11.
WHERE: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.
TICKETS: $30-$35, general admission; $25, students at www.trustus.org or (803) 254- 9732.
