How to be in Go Columbia

Have you ever wondered how we choose what to feature in Go Columbia?
Maybe you know of a restaurant with amazing food we should check out or a bartender who might be the next big thing. Or maybe you have some favorite spots around the capital city you’d like to share.
Now, you can send us submissions to consider for Go Columbia at www.gocolumbia.com/submit.
What can you submit?
▪ Restaurant profiles, similar to our What’s Good Here feature.
▪ Individual profiles, similar to our How I Go Columbia feature.
▪ Are you a bartender? Fill out our fun bartender Q&A.
We plan to add a Q&A for local bands as well.
If you have a calendar item, you can submit those at www.thestate.com/calendars.
If we want to use your submission, we’ll get in touch with you. (We can’t guarantee that your submission will be published.)
Submissions will be edited for grammar, style, clarity and space.
We want to hear from you!
