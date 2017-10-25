Salon owner shares his Midlands hangouts

Since 2013, Wylie Pearce and his family have represented the national franchise Sola Salon Studios in both Charleston and Columbia.
Pearce grew up in Florence and graduated from West Florence High School, then from the University of South Carolina, where he earned a degree in political science.
After being a part owner of several restaurants in Myrtle Beach, Pearce’s family started building Sola Salons. Different from a traditional salon, Sola offers stylists 100-200 square feet of high-end, move-in-ready salon space, which the stylists own and operate.
In addition to hair stylists, the salons draw massage therapists and nail techs who want to launch their own businesses but not shell out the upfront costs of starting a business.
Pearce and his family have a salon in Mount Pleasant, one at Rosewood Crossing, one at Columbiana Station off Harbison, and are finishing up their Lexington Square location on Sunset Boulevard this month.
EAT
Depending on what salon we work at dictates where we eat. There are so many incredible options to chose from. Basil Thai Cuisine (in Cross Hill Market) for lunch and the cashew chicken is an absolute must when we are in that area. Mr. Friendly’s in Five Points is a restaurant I have been going to since I was in college 20 years ago. If I am in the mood for Italian, I like to hit up Travinia Italian Kitchen for some amazing veal or chicken dishes. Keeping with the Italian theme, Alodia’s duck gorgonzola is incredible.
DRINK
Generally speaking, we swing by any Starbucks so I can get going in the morning. Bourbon is a great spot to unwind after a long day. A really nice glass of cab at the Oak Table is also very relaxing. The British Bulldog is also a good spot to grab a pint or solid beer.
PLAY
I don’t have a whole lot of time to play when we are in Columbia. We are usually going from salon to salon, making sure our suite owners are happy. When I was in college, we were always hanging out in Five Points. My wife and I like walking around in the Vista and checking out restaurants and shops there. A boat ride out at Lake Murray is always a fun time.
SEE
I am a huge sports fan and have been attending our beloved Gamecocks’ football games since I can remember. Basketball games at the old coliseum and now Colonial Life Arena are a blast. Founders Park is a beautiful baseball stadium – definitely the nicest in college baseball.
LISTEN
The Music Farm is a really cool spot to take in some good music. Township Auditorium is also a great place to catch some larger bands and has been a staple since I can remember.
