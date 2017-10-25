Ringling Bros. circus left a void. These 2 companies aim to fill it

The experience most Columbia residents have with circuses is watching the iconic Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which performed its final show May 21 in New York.
But that’s not the only circus around. In fact, two smaller circus companies – Garden Bros Circus and Flip FabriQue – will be in town this weekend. And you don’t have to choose: Garden Bros performs Friday, Oct. 27, and Flip FabriQue performs Saturday, Oct. 28.
Here’s what you need to know about both:
Garden Bros Circus
Celebrating 100 years in operation, the Garden Bros Circus has pulled out all the stops!
“Generation after generation, (the circus has) carried on,” said Jim Davis, executive director of Stellar Entertainment, which produces Garden Bros. “It’s an American tradition.”
This is the group’s first time in the Columbia area, but it is far from the first time in South Carolina. The circus tours 280 cities a year, more than any other event with only one touring show.
Davis describes the Garden Bros Circus as a “typical American circus with a little bit of a twist” – but it still works to uphold the classic atmosphere of a much-loved pastime.
Rather than feature an announcer onstage, a presenter in the background maintains the momentum of the fast-paced show.
The group also works to add new and exciting attractions periodically, such as next year’s debut of “three rings in one,” allowing three different performances at once from rings suspended above the stage. It’s “something the world has never seen before,” Davis said.
And the intended audience isn’t just children or just adults. Garden Bros Circus “isn’t geared in one specific direction,” Davis said.
The show includes a variety of attractions, including acrobats, the Human Slingshot, daring aerialists and cirque artists. Still, the most popular attractions remain the classics, especially “Elephants Live!”, circus clowns, racing camels and motorcycle daredevils somersaulting and spinning in a “globe of doom.”
Flip FabriQue
While Garden Bros is celebrating its 100th year, FlipFabrique was established relatively recently, in 2011. According to its website, graduates of the Quebec Circus School formed the group after working for other companies, such as for Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Eloize.
“The acrobatic and juggling level and the technique are the same (as Cirque du Soleil), but we bring our own selves in shows,” Bruno Gagnon of Flip FabriQue told the Rutland Herald in Vermont earlier this month.
The performers in Flip FabriQue are friends, according to its website, and they make their friendship apparent in the show.
“We have fun with friends on stage for real,” Gagnon said in his Rutland interview. “We’re not playing a character.”
The company uses a collaborative approach, highlighting each performer’s strengths – so expect to see acrobats, trampoline artists, hula-hoopers and jugglers.
In a world without Barnum and Bailey, there are fewer opportunities to experience the classic circus – and the smaller shows’ ability to perform at smaller venues can make them more accessible.
“Like the old-time circus, we bring it to the smaller cities as well as the bigger cities,” Garden Bros’ Davis said. “Not everybody wants to spend two hours trapped in a car, especially with young kids. This way we bring it to your backyard.”
If you go
Garden Bros Circus
WHEN: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Performances last 1 1/2 hours.
WHERE: South Congaree Arena, 395 Oak St., West Columbia.
TICKETS: The first 100 tickets sold are $9.95 at www.gardenbroscircus.com.
Flip FabriQue
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.
WHERE: Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo.
TICKETS: $22 at www.harbisontheatre.org.
