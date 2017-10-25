Women warriors to champion ‘Top Girls’ at USC

“Top Girls” was written in 1982, but resonates strongly in 2017.
You can judge that for yourself at the University of South Carolina’s Center for Performance, where the play will be performed through Monday, Nov. 4.
The feminist play takes a look at women in various situations historically dominated by men, exploring the women’s struggles, triumphs and sacrifices and asking audience members to define feminism for themselves.
“What is it, and what are the sacrifices women are forced to make in trying to find a place in a typically male world?” said Lindsay Rae Taylor, a second-year candidate for a master’s degree in fine arts with a focus on directing. She is directing the USC production. “And, on the flip side of that, what about the women who aren’t allowed the luxury of moving forward with their careers – who stay at home – what does that mean for them? Who are the casualties of feminism, and how has feminism had a negative impact on some women in society?”
The play is set in the business world of the 1980s. The performance begins with Marlene celebrating her recent work promotion at a dinner party with a group of barrier-breaking females from across the ages. Once the party ends, the audience sees the devastating personal cost of Marlene’s ascension up the corporate ladder, both to her family and herself.
British playwright Caryl Churchill wrote the play, which The New York Times called “a blistering yet sympathetic look at women who achieve success by adopting the worst traits of self-made men.”
Taylor said the cast enjoys exploring the complexities of the women in the play and what it means to be a female in a man’s world.
“But there’s a human level to the play, too,” Taylor said. “It’s focused on women, but this story speaks to humanity as a whole, asking a lot of questions about what we did to get where we are.”
We asked Taylor to answer a few questions about “Top Girls.”
Q: How does this play resonate today?
A: I was asked to choose a play for USC’s season that carried the theme of “women warriors.” “Top Girls” was my first thought.
I worried that, since it was first staged in 1982, it might seem dated in 2017. When I re-read it, I was taken aback by its relevance. Women are still facing the same tough decisions when it comes to balancing their families and their careers. We are forced to behave differently, sometimes putting on a male front in order to get ahead, and then are criticized for being unnatural.
Caryl Churchill wrote this play in response to the election of Margaret Thatcher as Britain’s first female prime minister. I saw parallels in the script to our most recent presidential election and felt that this play has a place in our world right now and should be shared. As I scroll through Facebook and see all of the #metoo posts, it only reiterates that “Top Girls” was absolutely the right choice to be included in the season. It is an all-female cast, sharing an all-female story. It allows the female voice to be heard.
Q: What are the challenges of directing this play?
A: Churchill’s signature writing style includes dialogue that is overlapped, indicated by little slash marks in the script. Characters are constantly speaking over one another, which is a challenge for the actor and a potential struggle for the audience’s ear.
It has to be orchestrated like a piece of music, and decisions have to be made as to what is the more important thing to catch, what should be louder versus what should be softer. That being said, I think it is impossible for an audience member to capture every word. The person sitting next to you may have a very different experience from you, depending on which character draws your focus.
In its structure, the play is cinematic and nonlinear, which poses some challenges in staging. It shifts locations drastically, but begs not to be weighed down by heavy scenery due to the complex text. We have made an effort to keep the set light, airy, and abstract, which highlights the dreamlike quality of the piece.
The play contains some surreal moments, so to try to employ an ultra-realistic setting feels counterintuitive. The design team has executed this in a very clear way, with finesse, paring it down and only using what is required to tell the story.
Q: Why should folks come to watch the play?
A: While this is a thought-provoking production, it is also a lively one. The dialogue is clever, sharp, and precise. The actors are dexterous with the dialects and the language. It is enjoyable to watch them navigate the stage in their 80s apparel, and we have incorporated an 80s soundscape of nostalgic hits that are really fun.
Yes, there are heavy moments, but they are balanced with a lightness, grace, and ease from this stellar cast. Speaking Churchill is an arduous task, and these ladies really own it. Their work is powerful.
Q: What kind of conversations do you hope folks will have as they leave the play?
A: I want people to think about it. And then think about it again.
Churchill once wrote, “Playwrights don’t give answers; they ask questions.”
This play asks a lot of important questions that are pertinent in our world today, despite its 1980s backdrop. I am hoping that audiences recognize those threads as they watch the piece and discuss it afterwards.
We’re having a post-show talkback hosted by WREN (Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network), on Friday, Nov. 3, directly following the performance. The panel will include, myself, the cast, and Megan Plassmeyer from WREN, addressing the topic of women in the workforce. We are really looking forward to engaging with the audience in this way.
Q: What’s the message?
A: “Top Girls” follows the story of two sisters. It voices a concern regarding society’s emphasis on capitalist success over sisterly solidarity. When you leave the theater, you will either find yourself siding with one sister or divided between the two.
Though Churchill defines herself as a feminist and was not a fan of Margaret Thatcher, she presents this piece in a very objective way. She takes a step back from it and shows us two sides of a controversial coin. I am a feminist and have been surprised at my own response to some of the arguments in this play. “Top Girls” asks audiences to define feminism for themselves.
