Ian McKellen, right, and Patrick Stewart star in “No Man’s Land.” Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College will screen the National Theatre Live performance on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Ian McKellen, right, and Patrick Stewart star in “No Man’s Land.” Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College will screen the National Theatre Live performance on Tuesday, Nov. 7. JOHAN PERSSON National Theatre Live
Ian McKellen, right, and Patrick Stewart star in “No Man’s Land.” Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College will screen the National Theatre Live performance on Tuesday, Nov. 7. JOHAN PERSSON National Theatre Live

Go Columbia

Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart star in live screening in Irmo

November 02, 2017 1:04 PM

In the season’s first screening of the National Theatre Live series, Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart perform in “No Man’s Land,” exploring themes of old age, memory and companionship.

The plot centers around a summer’s evening, when two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men (Owen Teale and Damien Molony).

“This play is one of those classics that theater friends and aficionados will enjoy immensely,” says executive director Kristin Cobb. “The NTL series is such a wonderful concept; I am eager to enjoy the live screening as well. We look forward to meeting both Stewart and McKellen fans and mingling with the theater enthusiasts who are fond of Pinter’s work!”

The stars – who are close enough that McKellen officiated Stewart’s wedding to jazz singer Sunny Ozell – have acted opposite each other in the “X-Men” franchise, with McKellen playing Magneto and Stewart playing Xavier and Professor X. Their “bromance” has been well-documented:

▪ At the London Women’s March, McKellen was photographed holding a meme with Stewart’s “Star Trek” character, Jean-Luc Picard, doing a facepalm. Mashable called it “a top-notch friendship troll.”

▪ In an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” McKellen told Stewart, “It’s time you died,” referring to Stewart’s character Professor X in the “X-Men” franchise.

▪ They post tons about each other on social media.

National Theatre Live launched in June 2009 and has broadcast over 40 productions to more than 5.5 million people. Each production is performed in front of a live audience in London, recorded with multiple cameras positioned throughout the auditorium, and then screened in theaters across the globe.

If you go

National Theatre Live presents “No Man’s Land”

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

WHERE: Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo.

TICKETS: $15 at www.HarbisonTheatre.org, 803-407-5011 or in person at the Harbison Theatre Box Office (9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays). The box office will open two hours before each show.

National Theatre Live series

National Theatre screenings Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College

“No Man’s Land,” starring Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“Peter Pan,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20.

“Amadeus,” starring Lucian Msamati, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30.

“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead,” starring Daniel Radcliffe, Joshua McGuire and David Haig, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 20.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

    Diners preview menu of new restaurant on Devine Street in Columbia -- set to open Saturday, Aug, 19.

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?
How Sakura does sushi 0:42

How Sakura does sushi
How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens 1:03

How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens

View More Video