Best of the rest, from Nov. 6

Monday, Nov. 6
USC Percussion Ensemble Concert: 7:30 p.m. at School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Composer and USC percussion alumnus Baljinder Sekhon joins the university’s premier percussion ensemble. From works for large ensemble to solo works to electronic music, Sekhon demonstrates a wide range of interests and styles. Free. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/index.php
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Emerging Columbia: Public Arts in the Midlands: 5:30-8 p.m. at Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St. Join COR and Tapp’s as we explore the amazing impact public art has in the Midlands, economic and otherwise. As a lead up to COR’s Time for Art winter gala and silent auction, Emerging Columbia will feature a panel of industry experts to explain and answer questions about the importance of having a thriving arts scene in our community. $10 for COR and Tapp’s Members, $20 for non-members, $25 day of. www.tappsartscenter.com
Lunch & Learn: USC Graduate Research | Jill Found and Katherine Chaddock: Noon to 1 p.m. at Seibels House, 1601 Richland St. Lunch and Learn features University of South Carolina graduate students presenting research about the history of Columbia. Bring your lunch as we munch our way into the past. Walk-ins will be accepted but reservations are recommended. Reservations may be made by email at reservations@historiccolumbia.org. General public series: $30; USC faculty and student series: $25; Member series: $25; Single lecture: $12; Single lecture (member): $10 / Single Lecture (USC faculty/student): $10.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
Flu Shot Clinics: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Richland Library Blythewood, 218 McNulty St., Blythewood. Registration is not required. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The flu shot clinics are open to anyone 12 years and older. Children ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Free. www.richlandlibrary.com
DivorceCare Seminar Surviving the Holidays: 7-9 p.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. DivorceCare Seminar Surviving the Holidays is designed to help those separated or divorced during the holiday season. Childcare for children 11 years old or younger with reservation. Free workbook provided. Registration required. Contact Shannon: 803-606-2999 or divorcecare.shannon@gmail.com. Free.
Thursday, Nov. 9
Speaker @ the Center: Noon to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State Library, 1500 Senate St. Speaker @ the Center is a free series open to the public that takes place at the South Carolina State Library. Each event brings a South Carolina author to the library to discuss their writing process and most recent book. This event will host James Everett Kibler, Jr., “Taking Root: The Nature Writing of William and Adam Summer of Pomaria.” Books are available for purchase and signing at each event. Free. http://readsc.org/speakers, 803-545-4432
“Black Sheep:” A SCREENDOOR Story Slam: 7-9 p.m. at Richland Library, 1431 Assembly St. We’re continuing our second season of storytelling this month with our “Black Sheep” story slam! Come tell us your story and have your talent and experience recorded for posterity – and potentially win the overall slam! Free. www.facebook.com/screendoorcolumbia
Speech and Debate: Nov. 9-12 at 8 p.m. at USC Lab Theatre, 1400 Wheat St. In this critically acclaimed dark comedy by playwright Stephen Karam, three high school misfits find connection as they plot to expose a teacher who preys on his male students. In the process, they must contend with their own secrets and insecurities to discover the power of their voices. Speech and Debate contains adult themes and is not appropriate for children. $10 at the door. theatre.sc.edu
Parker Quartet Concert: 7:30 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Inspiring performances, luminous sound and exceptional musicianship are the hallmarks of the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet. The group has rapidly distinguished itself as one of the preeminent ensembles of its generation. Adults $15; senior citizens and military $10; students $5. www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/music/ensembles
USC Fall Literary Festival: Lydia Millet: 6-8 p.m. at Ernest F. Hollings Special Collections Library, Enter Hollings Library through USC Thomas Cooper Library at 1322 Greene St. The University of South Carolina’s Fall Literary Festival, now in its eighteenth season, brings three major authors to campus over the course of a few weeks every year. Lydia Millet is a prolific novelist with a master’s degree in environmental policy. Millet is known for her dark sense of humor, her political bent, and her observations of modern climate and technological challenges. Free. http://library.sc.edu/fallfestival.html
Friday, Nov. 10
Shane Parish, solo guitar @ if Art Gallery: 8-10:30 p.m. at if Art Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. Shane Parish, a resident of Asheville, North Carolina, is the mastermind behind the cutting edge rock band Ahleuchatistas. Taking classic old-timey folk songs, Shane has abstracted them in utterly fascinating ways to evoke the haunting world of the American south. The show will begin with a short electroacoustic improv by Greg Stuart and Tom Law. $10. www.conundrum.us
Bruce Xu, Young Organist, in Recital : 7 p.m. at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. Bruce Xu, a gifted 14-year old organist from New York, will present a recital of works by Bach, Durufle, Dupre, Walton, Franck and Widor. Bruce is a sophomore at the North Carolina School of the Arts, where he studies organ with Timothy Olsen. Having recently won first prize in six major organ competitions throughout the southeast, Bruce’s future as a concert organist is most promising. Free. 803-414-0479
City of Columbia’s 39th Annual Veterans Day Parade: 11 a.m. The 39th Annual Veterans Day Parade will kick off from the intersection of Sumter and Laurel streets, and travel southbound on Sumter Street ending at Pendleton Street near the State House. This year’s grand marshal will be retired Col. Jack Van Loan. Van Loan was a Vietnam War Air Force fighter pilot who was shot down during his 74th combat mission and spent six years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam before he was released in 1973. The Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the City of Columbia, AARP and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of South Carolina. Free. 803-545-3100.
Campus Military Groups Host Veterans Day Leadership Panel: 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Darla Moore School of Business, W.W. Hootie Johnson Performance Hall Room 101, 1014 Greene St. The USC Student Veterans Association, Army ROTC Gamecock Battalion and the USC Veterans Alumni Council will host a two-part discussion featuring twelve panelists who will share their insights into leadership and empowerment, while showcasing veterans and their positive impact on the workforce and community. Free. www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-day-leadership-panel-tickets-38558895695
Saturday, Nov. 11
KINGSMEN BREAKFAST: 8-10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road. Come for a great breakfast, meet new friends and hear Barney share his heart. Be encouraged as you worship, laugh together, receive prayer and pray for each other. Guys of all ages are invited. Suggested donation: $3-5 per meal. 803-798-4488.
Book Signing and Music with Marv Ward: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PXHOM Art Gallery, ProSource, 1201 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo. Mary Ward is the author of “One Lone Minstrel,” a collection of poetry he has written over his many years in music. As a blues and Americana singer, songwriter, and guitarist Marv Ward has performed throughout the United States and shared the stage with some of the most well-known artists in music today. Free. 803-262-8646
Veterans Day Free Concert: 10 a.m. at Memorial Garden, 1919 Lincoln St. Free concert by Fort Jackson Military Guard and Band. All veterans and family members are invited. Refreshments served. Free. GCSC.org
Sunday, Nov. 12
Second Sunday Stroll: Old Shandon: 2-3 p.m. at Richland Library’s Wheatley Branch, 931 Woodrow St. Join HC for a guided walking tour of the Old Shandon neighborhood. Old Shandon is accepted as Columbia’s first planned suburb. Today’s “Old Shandon” neighborhood includes the blocks bounded by Maple, Devine, and Heidt streets, Millwood Avenue, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Free for Historic Columbia members, $8 for adult non-members, $5 for youth non-members. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
Bubbie’s Brisket: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beth Shalom Synagogue, 5827 N. Trenholm Road. Columbia Jewish Heritage Initiative, a partnership of Historic Columbia, is excited to be part of Beth Shalom Synagogue’s ninth annual Bubbie’s Brisket. Representatives from CJHI will be at the event collecting Jewish family recipes, as well as images of family members, particularly in the kitchen or in the act of preparing food. Free. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
Parker Quartet Family Concert: 5:00 p.m. at Johnson Performance Hall, Darla Moore School of Business, Level 1, 1014 Greene St. Inspiring performances, luminous sound and exceptional musicianship are the hallmarks of the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet. Free.
Wednesday, Nov. 15
GriefShare Seminar Surviving the Holidays: 7-9 p.m. at Christian Life Church, Conference Room, 2700 Bush River Road. One night GriefShare Seminar Surviving the Holidays. Help and hope as you navigate the Christmas season. Free childcare for children 11 years old or younger with reservation. Free workbook. Reservation required, 803-798-4488. Free. www.christianlifecolumbia.com
Richland Library St. Andrews Grand Opening Celebration: 10 a.m. to noon at Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road. The community is invited to commemorate the completion of the newly renovated and reconfigured Richland Library. This event includes activities, music and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Free. www.buildingyourlibrary.com
Thursday, Nov. 16
Harvest festival : 7:30-9:30 p.m. at True Vine Temple, 1531 Russell St., Orangeburg. Fall revival. Free. www.truevinetemple.net
USC Dance Company Fall Concert: Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St. The USC Dance Company will present a mixed repertory of timeless classics and contemporary works. Suite of Old American Dances, by American composer Robert Russell Bennett, will be turned into a new choreographic work by Heather Stokes. Conductor Cormac Cannon will lead the USC Symphonic Winds in this piece. $15 - $22. http://kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=440
Vista Lights 2017: 5-10 p.m. in the Vista, around Lincoln and Gervais Streets. The Congaree Vista’s signature open house kicks off the holiday season with artistic performances, live music and dancing. More than 60 galleries, shops and restaurants in the Vista will open their doors to showcase their holiday treasures before and following the Vista’s tree lighting with Mayor Steve Benjamin and other city leaders. Free. www.vistacolumbia.com
Friday, Nov. 17
50th Annual Gem, Mineral, and Jewelry Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17-18 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Jamil Temple, 206 Jamil Road. Jewelry, beads, loose stones, fossils, minerals, gold, silver, and tools for sale. Geodes sold and cut. Club member’s rock collections on exhibit and lapidary demonstrations. South Carolina amethyst on display. $5for adults, 16 and under free. All military and their dependents free. www.cgms.rocks
Historic Holiday Tours Begin: 10 a.m. at the gift shop at Robert Mills, 1616 Blanding St. Visit us through Dec. 31 to see a variety of holiday decorations and traditions in the Robert Mills House and Hampton-Preston Mansion. Guides will provide stories of holidays past in Columbia and discuss how families decorated and entertained during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Free for HC members, $8 for adult non-members, $5 for youth non-members. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
The Palmetto Mastersingers present “Holiday Harmonies”: 7:30 p.m. at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road. The Palmetto Mastersingers get a jump start on the season with the presentation of “Holiday Harmonies.” Patriotic numbers include excerpts from Randall Thompson’s “The Testament of Freedom,” and the beloved “God Bless America.” $15 for adults, $10 for students. www.palmettomastersingers.org
Saturday, Nov. 18
Santa Signing Day at the Gift Shop at Robert Mills: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Gift Shop at Robert Mills, 1616 Blanding St. This free, family-friendly event is the perfect opportunity to get into the holiday spirit, visit with Santa, enjoy holiday activities and begin checking off your shopping list. Guests will receive 30% off their entire Gift Shop purchase (some exclusions apply) and light refreshments. Free. www.historiccolumbia.org/events
Mindful Eating for Health and Happiness: 9:30-11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 213 St. John’s Church Road, Lexington. Certified dietitian Jeremy Ponds will speak on the physical, biochemical and nutritional benefits of mindful eating. Take-home materials will help continue the experience through the holiday season and beyond. Free (donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank in lieu of registration fee). www.stjohnsmeditation.com/events
2nd annual Chapin Bands Holiday Market: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chapin High School Cafeteria, 300 Columbia Ave., Chapin. Local crafters and vendors selling everything from handmade gifts, jewelry, children’s items, bath items, wood work, clothing, wreaths, healthcare and more. There will also be several food trucks and a silent auction. Free. www.facebook.com/events/115113089194135/?ti=cl
Echoes of the Past, Present and Future: An African Experience: 6-8:30 p.m. at Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. “Echoes of the Past, Present and Future” will feature traditional west African dances from Mali, Guinea and Liberia, and will highlight the spiritual journey of west Africa through song, dance and story. $12.50 each in advance. $15 at door. www.louriecentersc.com
Lee Monts Acrylic Class: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Art, 1224 Lincoln St. Learn how to create spontaneous metallic bronze paintings using acrylics. Working on a flat surface, learn to use this separation of color, in combination with other colors, to create loose landscapes or abstract compositions. Two methods will be presented. $95 (includes some but not all materials). www.cityartonline.com
GoForth Mission House Yard Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GoForth Mission House, 3041 Leaphart Road. Large yard sale featuring fantastic prices on winter coats, winter clothing for children and adults, Christmas decorations, household goods, kitchenware, toys and games. Proceeds are used to feed the needy in our community. Free.
Sunday, Nov. 19
Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra’s Classics in Time Concert: 3:30 p.m. at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. An afternoon of timeless music featuring Haydn’s celebrated Symphony No. 101 “The Clock” as well as Finlandia by Sibelius and Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite No. 2. Free. Donations accepted. www.LMSO.org.
Freeman Sundays @3: 3 p.m. at USC School of Music Recital Hall, 813 Assembly St. Freeman Sunday Concerts feature the university’s renowned music faculty in fresh and vibrant chamber music programs that pair canonic masterpieces alongside brand new works. The popular series has been raising scholarship money for more than 20 years. $15 adults; $10 seniors, USC faculty and staff; $5 students.
SC Oyster Festival and $2 Historic House Tours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Robert Mills House and Hampton Preston Mansion, 1616 Blanding St. Columbia’s largest outdoor oyster roast featuring steamed oysters for sell by the bucket. Also enjoy oyster shooters, fried oysters, and oyster gumbo for purchase once inside the festival. Admission fee includes entry to the grounds and live music all day on 2 stages. Admission price does not include oysters. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. scoysterfest.com
Saturday, Nov. 25
Small Business Saturday: All day at Five Points in Columbia . Get your holiday shopping done during Small Business Saturday, a nationwide event celebrating small businesses. Merchants will be handing out #ShopSmall goodies and having sales, specials and more for all of our patrons. Free. www.fivepointscolumbia.com
Sunday, Nov. 26
Country Christmas Celebration: 1-5 p.m. at SC State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. The State Farmers Market will take you back in time at the Country Christmas Celebration. You can shop a variety of Christmas trees to the find the perfect one for your home. Special guest Santa Claus will be on site passing out candy canes and listening to Christmas wishes. Free. agriculture.sc.gov
