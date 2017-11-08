Where you can party like it’s the ’90s again

“Now, this is a story all about how, the bar crawl industry got flipped, turned upside-down.”
So begins the “about” section of the 90s Bar Crawl website, which brings ’90s music and specials to cities nationwide – and it’s in Columbia this weekend.
For $40 – or $30 if you order tickets by Thursday, Nov. 9 – participants get a signature bar crawl cup and a welcome drink, which must be redeemed by 5:30 p.m. Registration is in the Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 802 Gervais St., Suite 100.
Bars will have drink specials for $2 to $5 – not to mention tons of ’90s tunes. In addition to Old Chicago, participating bars are Vista Union, 700 Gervais St.; World of Beer, 902 Gervais St.; Hickory Tavern, 907 Senate St.; and Social Bar and Lounge, 918 Gervais St.
Dig your phattest fashions out of the back of the closet. Pleated tartan skirts? Hip-hugger flares? JNCOs? Yes, yes and yes.
If you go
90s Bar Crawl
WHEN: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.
WHERE: The Vista, mostly along Gervais Street.
TICKETS: $30 if you order by Thursday, Nov. 9, then $40.
