Stumped on ’90s fashion? Re-watch “Clueless” (for research, obviously – Cher and the girls were always up on the latest fashion).
Where you can party like it’s the ’90s again

November 08, 2017 10:20 AM

“Now, this is a story all about how, the bar crawl industry got flipped, turned upside-down.”

So begins the “about” section of the 90s Bar Crawl website, which brings ’90s music and specials to cities nationwide – and it’s in Columbia this weekend.

For $40 – or $30 if you order tickets by Thursday, Nov. 9 – participants get a signature bar crawl cup and a welcome drink, which must be redeemed by 5:30 p.m. Registration is in the Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom, 802 Gervais St., Suite 100.

Bars will have drink specials for $2 to $5 – not to mention tons of ’90s tunes. In addition to Old Chicago, participating bars are Vista Union, 700 Gervais St.; World of Beer, 902 Gervais St.; Hickory Tavern, 907 Senate St.; and Social Bar and Lounge, 918 Gervais St.

Dig your phattest fashions out of the back of the closet. Pleated tartan skirts? Hip-hugger flares? JNCOs? Yes, yes and yes.

If you go

90s Bar Crawl

WHEN: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

WHERE: The Vista, mostly along Gervais Street.

TICKETS: $30 if you order by Thursday, Nov. 9, then $40.

INFO: 90sbarcrawl.com/events/columbia.

