Wish Bone, left, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform. The group will perform Thursday, Nov. 16, at Music Farm.
Wish Bone, left, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform. The group will perform Thursday, Nov. 16, at Music Farm. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Wish Bone, left, and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony perform. The group will perform Thursday, Nov. 16, at Music Farm. Amy Harris Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Go Columbia

This group changed rap music – and you can see them in Columbia

By Katie McElveen

Special to GoColumbia

November 08, 2017 11:25 AM

There are a lot of reasons why you should get yourself to Music Farm on Thursday, Nov. 16, to see the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Here’s one you might not realize: As the group first credited with adding harmonizing vocals to fast rap, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony paved the way for a multitude of artists, including the Canadian superstar Drake, who gave the group credit earlier this year for influencing his sound.

“When they started, they were ahead of their time,” says the Music Farm’s Trae Judy. “They still put on a great show. Plus, any time you can see a multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning act, you should do it.”

Members of the group, according to its Facebook page, are Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, Flesh-n-Bone and Bizzy Bone.

Here are a few additional tidbits about this pioneering group.

1. Friends since junior high school, the band’s original members reportedly perfected their harmony performing in the hallways of Cleveland’s Franklin D. Roosevelt Junior High School between classes.

2. After taking the bus from Cleveland to Los Angles to meet their idol, NWA frontman Eazy-E, the group ended up performing for him over the phone.

Weeks later, when Eazy-E was in Cleveland to perform, the group talked their way backstage, found the star and auditioned again, this time in person.

He became their mentor and produced their first record, “Creepin on ah Come Up,” which went multiplatinum.

3. In 1997, the group won the Grammy Award for best rap performance for “Tha Crossroads,” a soulful dedication to lost loved ones from their second album, “E 1999 Eternal.”

BoneThugs2

The breakaway hit remains so popular that, in 2016, a version performed by the characters of “Sesame Street” appeared on YouTube. It has received more than 4.6 million views.

4. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s sound was so distinctive that it gave rise to a sub-genre of gansta rap, “The Cleveland Sound.”

5. Michael Jackson gave permission for the group to sample one of his songs in 2009’s “What Have We Done.” He also appeared in the video.

If you go

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

WHEN: 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Music Farm, 1022 Senate St.

TICKETS: $30 in advance or $35 at the door.

INFO: www.musicfarm.com.

WORTH NOTING: Ages 18 and up only. Attendees under 21 must pay a $3 surcharge (cash only) at the door.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

    Diners preview menu of new restaurant on Devine Street in Columbia -- set to open Saturday, Aug, 19.

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?
How Sakura does sushi 0:42

How Sakura does sushi
How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens 1:03

How to get a sneek peek of new Hunter-Gatherer brewery before it opens

View More Video