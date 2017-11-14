Here’s how you can give back this holiday season

More Videos 1:33 Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? Pause 3:30 Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 0:44 Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team 3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 1:11 PETA promised a naked person in Five Points. This is what he looked like 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 4:13 Martin says team not prepared, but won anyway 2:01 Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:39 How USC is preparing for Wofford and its option offense Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Midlands Gives 2016 video released by CCCF Central Carolina Community Foundation released its first ever video thanking supporters and participants of Midlands Gives, the annual 24-hour online giving day that took place May 3. The video, created by local production company Cinema Couture, captured the excitement of the giving day, which raised $1,603,647 through 12,560 gifts for 382 local charities. In 2015, the event raised $1,543,032 via 11,372 gifts to 251 nonprofits. The inaugural Midlands Gives in 2014 raised $704,932.23 via 5,186 individual gifts to 150 nonprofits. Central Carolina Community Foundation released its first ever video thanking supporters and participants of Midlands Gives, the annual 24-hour online giving day that took place May 3. The video, created by local production company Cinema Couture, captured the excitement of the giving day, which raised $1,603,647 through 12,560 gifts for 382 local charities. In 2015, the event raised $1,543,032 via 11,372 gifts to 251 nonprofits. The inaugural Midlands Gives in 2014 raised $704,932.23 via 5,186 individual gifts to 150 nonprofits.

Central Carolina Community Foundation released its first ever video thanking supporters and participants of Midlands Gives, the annual 24-hour online giving day that took place May 3. The video, created by local production company Cinema Couture, captured the excitement of the giving day, which raised $1,603,647 through 12,560 gifts for 382 local charities. In 2015, the event raised $1,543,032 via 11,372 gifts to 251 nonprofits. The inaugural Midlands Gives in 2014 raised $704,932.23 via 5,186 individual gifts to 150 nonprofits.