Do you have tickets to see this Grammy-winning rap group?

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

Special to GoColumbia

November 15, 2017 12:25 PM

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

Known for hits like “1st of tha Month” and “Tha Crossroads,” this rap group has been highly regarded since the early ’90s. They won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1997 and have remained an essential part of the rap genre.

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $30-35. www.musicfarm.com

Other concerts around town

Atlas Road Crew: South Carolina-based pop rock band, putting a modern spin on rock standards. With Mo Lowda & the Humble. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $12-15. www.musicfarm.com

ROAR!: An electro-pop rock duo that is as colorful and lively as their hometown of New Orleans. They create jubilant arrangements with trombone, drums, and electronic instruments. With Those Lavender Whales, Numbtongue, and Elim Bolt. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Treadmill Trackstar: This local rock band that has been “quietly making loud music” for the past 25 years, are celebrating their time as a band with a final show and recording. With Tarwater and Milton Hall. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $15. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Skullduggery: Local thrash metal band. Along with We As a Species, Sleep of Reason, and Pig Head Dog. 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com

Pet Peeves: Acoustic emo act fronted by local musician Charlie Jackson. With Vacation State, Social Outcast, Olympia Press, and Jody Jackson. 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Jay Taylor: Country singer-songwriter from Nashville, Tennessee. 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

