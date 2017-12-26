Not feeling Famously Hot? Check out one of these other New Year’s Eve parties

Everyone knows there’s a famously hot New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Columbia.
But that’s not the only “hot” way to spend New Year’s Eve in the Capital City – or even downtown.
There are several events downtown that provide a “home base” if you want to visit the Famously Hot New Year’s, or you can just enjoy a smaller party.
Here are a few events that will give you a smaller New Year’s Eve experience with various levels of access to the bigger party downtown:
Women of Hope presents New Year’s Eve Gala 2017
This black-tie optional event sponsored by the Lexington Medical Center Foundation offers a glamorous way to usher in 2018 with music, food and cocktails. At midnight, you can step outside to see the Famously Hot fireworks.
Details: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate St.
Tickets: $150 at www.lexmed.com or www.eventbrite.com.
Timeless Edition Red Carpet Event
An upscale red carpet way to spend New Year’s Eve, with food, drinks models and two levels of entertainment.
Details: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, 930 Richland St.
Reservations: $20 at www.eventbrite.com through Friday, Dec. 29, then $30. Alcohol packages and black car service available for additional costs.
New Year’s Eve at The Oak Table
Enjoy heavy passed hors d’oeuvres prepared by The Oak Table’s executive chef, Todd Woods, an open bar and specialty handcrafted cocktails. There will be a midnight countdown with a great view of the downtown firework show.
Details: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Oak Table, 1221 Main St.
Reservations: $150 at www.eventbrite.com or www.theoaktablesc.com.
New Year’s Eve Party thru the Decades
Dance and enjoy a blast from the past. Darius Starks & the Absolute Band with vocalist Demi Bannister are set to deliver your favorite hits from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and today. Dress to impress in the attire of your favorite decade – or, if you prefer, classy-casual will do. Ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Wyatt Tallon, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight.
Details: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Chayz Lounge at Nonnah’s, 923 Gervais St.
Reservations: $50 to $60 at www.chayzlounge.com.
New Year’s Speakeasy
Celebrate the glitz and glam of the early ’20s and lodge your protest against Prohibition with period cocktails, shots, games and decorations. Dance your way to the New Year with live music by DJ Oscar. A $5 cover charge includes a champagne toast at midnight, decoration, hats, noisemakers and a view of the State House fireworks.
Details: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 931 Senate St.
Information: $5 cover charge. (803) 256-2055.
Bourbon New Year’s Eve Party
Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from Chef Frank Bradley, award-winning craft cocktails from Kat Hunter, beer, wine, and champagne. Bourbon is near the Famously Hot Main Stage, and you can have exclusive access to Bourbon the entire night of Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year Party, coming and going as you please.
A ticket to Bourbon’s party includes craft cocktails, beer, wine and bubbly, as well as passed appetizers. Seating is first-come, first-served. Tickets do not include any whiskeys not on the craft cocktail list, but they will be available for purchase.
Details: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Bourbon, 1214 Main St.
Reservations: $150 at www.eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve Party
Another way to enhance the Famously Hot downtown celebration, Lula Drake offers a “home base” for the night with fine wine, craft beer, and heavy hors d’oeuvres prepared by Chef Pierce Bowers, plus a sparkling toast at midnight. Your ticket allows you to come and go as you please.
Details: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Lula Drake Wine Parlour, 1635 Main St.
Reservations: $125 at www.eventbrite.com.
Cantina 76 Main Street’s New Year’s Eve Bash
Enjoy a tasty taco and nacho bar compliments of Chef David Grillo, award-winning margaritas, beer, wine, sangria and plenty of champagne. Tickets include two cocktails, champagne and full access to the taco and nacho bar. Additional cocktails are available for purchase at the bar or through servers at tables, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests can come and go as they please, so your night can be spent rocking with live performances at the main stage or taking a break from the crowds at the restaurant.
Details: 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Cantina 76, 1301 Main St.
Reservations: $50 at www.eventbrite.com.
If you’d prefer to stay away from the downtown revelry, but you want something more exciting than watching the ball drop in a Times Square on TV, here are some options for dinner and ringing in the New Year:
Tallulah New Year’s Eve dinner
The restaurant is offering three seatings at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. At 5 and 7, a $45 three-course prix fixe meal includes your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert. At 9:30 p.m., a $75 three-course prix fixe meal includes an amuse-bouche, your choice of appetizer, entree and dessert, petit fours and a champagne toast.
(Tallulah is also open 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31, for brunch. The full menu is available, and seating will be first-come, first-served.)
Details: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Tallulah, 2400 Devine St.
Reservations: $45 or $75; www.tallulahsc.com or 803-400-2300.
New Year’s Eve Party
It’s a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party, with the Soda City Dance Band, led by Amos Hoffman. There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine, beer, and a midnight champagne toast. Door prizes will be given away throughout the night.
Details: 8 p.m. to midnight at Blue Moon Ballroom, 554 Meeting St., West Columbia.
Reservations: $50 for singles, $80 for couples or $295 for a table for eight at www.bluemoonballroom.dance or www.eventbrite.com.
New Year’s Eve Masquerade by Luxe-Scale
Break out your formal attire and masks. Ticket includes a tapas buffet and a midnight champagne toast.
Details: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at The Food Academy, 6230 Saint Andrews Road.
Reservations: $35 at www.eventbrite.com or http://thefoodacademy.weebly.com.
Carolina Country Bash
If you want to get well away from downtown, check out this country concert in Gaston featuring local bands Sabin Sharpe (modern country and Southern rock), D.B. Bryant (traditional country, classic rock and Southern rock), Maddie Rean (traditional country, rock, Southern rock and new country) and Black Water Shine (traditional and new country) will perform. The Wings and Dreams food truck will be there. The first 100 adults (21 years old or older) will receive a free beer or cup of wine. All legal-drinking-age adults get free champagne at midnight.
Details: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at The Old Centennial, 349 N. Main St., Gaston.
Reservations: $15 for singles 21 and older, $25 for couples 21 and older, $10 for ages 18-20 at www.eventbrite.com.
The Swingin’ Medallions Dance Party
Enjoy beach music favorites and dance along with “the party band of the South.” There will be heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and fireworks included with your ticket.
Details: 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St, Newberry.
Reservations: $100 (with discount for couples) at www.newberryoperahouse.com.
