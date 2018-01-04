If you like metalcore, you might like this Charlotte band playing in West Columbia

A Stained Glass Romance
Metalcore band from Charlotte for fans of Killswitch Engage, Darkest Hour, Unearth, and more. With local and regional acts Beshiba, Never I, Framed Persona, and Agony.
7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Other concerts around town
trunkweed: Fuzzed-out bedroom punk from Baltimore, on the noisier side of the shoegaze genre. With local noise pop band Soft Focus, Pure Ghost, and Yank. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Indah Coffee, 2238 Sumter St. www.indahcoffee.com
Zodiac Panthers: Garage rock duo from Wilmington, North Carolina, with catchy, archetypal punk vibes. This is a double release show for local acid stoner band Spake Coke, who have a new EP, as well as local rock ’n’ roll band Turbo Gatto, with a new album. Horror punk band The Monsters from Outer Space also on the bill. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
Pluto for Planet: Alternative rock band from Charlotte, influenced by both modern and early rock bands. 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
Thunder and the Rumblefish: Local bluesy rock band, combining elements of funk, jazz, and classic rock. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com
