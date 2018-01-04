A Stained Glass Romance will perform Saturday, Jan. 6, at New Brookland Tavern in West Columbia.
If you like metalcore, you might like this Charlotte band playing in West Columbia

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

January 04, 2018 11:11 AM

A Stained Glass Romance

Metalcore band from Charlotte for fans of Killswitch Engage, Darkest Hour, Unearth, and more. With local and regional acts Beshiba, Never I, Framed Persona, and Agony.

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

trunkweed: Fuzzed-out bedroom punk from Baltimore, on the noisier side of the shoegaze genre. With local noise pop band Soft Focus, Pure Ghost, and Yank. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Indah Coffee, 2238 Sumter St. www.indahcoffee.com

Zodiac Panthers: Garage rock duo from Wilmington, North Carolina, with catchy, archetypal punk vibes. This is a double release show for local acid stoner band Spake Coke, who have a new EP, as well as local rock ’n’ roll band Turbo Gatto, with a new album. Horror punk band The Monsters from Outer Space also on the bill. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com

Pluto for Planet: Alternative rock band from Charlotte, influenced by both modern and early rock bands. 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

Thunder and the Rumblefish: Local bluesy rock band, combining elements of funk, jazz, and classic rock. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com

