A bluegrass series is coming to Newberry. How much do you know about the genre?

Bluegrass music fans can start 2018 off in their element, during three days of concerts for a Bluegrass Weekend at the Newberry Opera House.
Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield, three popular bluegrass bands will perform this weekend in the historic opera house in downtown Newberry.
Chatham County Line gets the trio of concerts started on Friday, Jan. 5, followed by Three On A String on Saturday, Jan. 6, and Balsam Range on Sunday, Jan. 7.
You might enjoy these concerts more with a little knowledge about the history and tradition of bluegrass music. Here’s a quiz, put together with information from www.bluegrassheritage.org, that may pique your interest in the genre.
A look at the series’ bands
Chatham County Line
8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5
Based on looks alone, Chatham County Line conjures a sepia-toned timelessness by huddling around a single microphone on stage, playing traditional string band instrumentation while clothed in suits and ties. But for nearly two decades, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based outfit has consistently crafted top-notch, original modern acoustic music that draws upon American forefathers’ roots like bluegrass inventor Bill Monroe and folk innovator John Hartford.
Three on a String
8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6
For more than 40 years, Three on a String has performed all kinds of music from old standards, country, classical, bluegrass and folk. Its four-part harmony has a unique and pleasing blend, whether the group is performing a heart-rending country song or an unexpected a cappella rendition. Three on a String’s show has evolved into a well-timed, musically interesting and funny performance.
Balsam Range
3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7
In 2014, Balsam Range took home both the Entertainers of the Year and the Vocal Group of the Year awards at the International Bluegrass Music Awards. Balsam Range is comprised of five friends from western North Carolina – Buddy Melton, fiddle, lead and tenor vocals; Darren Nicholson, mandolin, octave mandolin, lead vocals, baritone and low tenor vocals); Dr. Marc Pruett, banjo; Tim Surrett, bass, dobro, baritone and lead vocals; and Caleb Smith, guitar, lead and baritone vocals. They adopted the name of a majestic range of mountains that surround part of their home county, Haywood in North Carolina.
If you go
For more information on all concerts, including ticket information, go to www.newberryoperahouse.com, call (803) 276-5179 or the box office at (803) 276-6264. Weekend passes are available.
