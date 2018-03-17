Here are our top events for the end of Soda City Suds Week

Soda City Suds Week is rounding the bend and heading for the end. (Some may be stumbling to the end.) With the finale of the annual celebration of the Columbia area's craft beer comes the Cream of the Crop Beer Festival.

Cream of the Crop happens Saturday, March 24, at City Roots in Rosewood. You can taste beers from South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee while enjoying live music and some bites from Columbia restaurants.

This culmination of Soda City Suds Week almost didn’t happen. It was canceled for a while. But then like many a beer drinker, the event got its second wind and was put back on.

The State reported last month that Vanessa Driscoll Bialobreski of F2T Productions, Management and Catering had canceled the festival after running into complications with its financial formula. But then, brewery representatives contacted her directly wanting to participate, and potential festival attendees started calling requesting tickets.

Now, Cream of the Crop is back and will feature more than 100 beers from 45 breweries throughout the Southeast.

“Soda City Suds Week exists to promote craft beer in the Midlands, and I do believe we are living up to that goal,” says Whitney McCormac of Midlands Craft Beer Supporters, the organization that puts on Soda City Suds. “We want to show potential and current business owners that there is a market for and interest in craft beer in Columbia and the surrounding areas, and while we don't take any credit for it, we've definitely seen a lot of growth in breweries and craft centric businesses over the last four years.”





The final stretch of Soda City Suds comes with a few more events than the Cream of the Crop Beer Festival.





On Thursday, March 22, Soda City Suds is putting on a happening at Crafts and Drafts on Devine Street to support our four-legged friends. Swamp Cabbage Brewing, known around town for its hearty Swamp Cabbage Porter, will be at Crafts and Drafts for a benefit for Pawmetto Lifeline, an animal advocacy and protection organization in Columbia. Pawmetto will bring some pups waiting for adoption — a promised good time for dog lovers and anyone else. A food truck will be on-site.

Also on Thursday, March 22, Birds Fly South Brewery takes over the taps the at the Whig. The Greenville brewery is noted for its old-school approach to making beer, aging a number of their concoctions in barrels with a focus on farmhouse and saison styles. The names of their beers say all you need to know: Nights Like These Irish Stout, Hope & Anchor Aussie Ale, Apricot D'or Sour, C'mon Sunshine Blended Beer and more.

Finally, Soda City Suds partners with one of Columbia premier good times, Arts and Draughts, the well-loved food, beers, community, and music celebration at the Columbia Museum of Art. It happens Friday, March 23. Cottontown Brew Lab and Conquest Brewing Co., among others, will be plying their wares. Bierkeller Columbia will offer its Kölumbianer Kölsch, Fastenbier dark Franconian lager, and Rauchbier, a smoked Bamberg-style lager.

The ragged indie ‘n’ roll of Dear Blanca will headline the night. Pony League will also grace your ears with its indie folk Americana sounds, while the dark-wave Joy Division and Dinosaur Jr.-esque jaunt of The Christine Building get people moving.

If you go

Ales and Tails for Pawmetto Lifeline





WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 22.

WHERE: Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St.

INFO: www.facebook.com/craftanddraftsc

Birds Fly South Flyover

WHEN: 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday, March 22.

WHERE: The Whig, 1200 Main St.

INFO: www.facebook.com/TheWhig

Arts and Draughts

WHEN: 7-11 p.m. Friday, March 23.

WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.

TICKETS: $9 per person.

INFO: www.columbiamuseum.org.

Cream of the Crop Beer Festival

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

WHERE: City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd.

TICKETS: $50 at www.giftrocker.com.

INFO: www.facebook.com/f2tproductions

Cream of the Crop After-Party

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, March 24.

WHERE: Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St.

INFO: www.facebook.com/craftanddraftsc