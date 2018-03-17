This incomparable singer-songwriter will bring soulful vocals to Columbia's Township

Patti Labelle
The incomparable singer-songwriter who has graced fans with her soulful voice for several decades. She continues to be revered as a graceful, elegant, and versatile songstress, mixing classic R&B, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets. With special guest Angie Stone.
7 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at the Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $49- $109. www.thetownship.org.
Other concerts around town
Gangstagrass: A fusion of genres like you’ve never heard before. This group blends hip-hop and roots music with a surprising harmony better listened to than explained. As their producer Rench puts it, “There are a lot more people out there with Jay-Z and Johnny Cash on their iPod playlists than you think.” If you’re looking for a fun new musical experience, this is it. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. $25-$35. www.newberryoperahouse.com
Winter Jam: The largest annual Christian music tour. This year’s lineup includes music by Skillet, Kari Jobe, Building 429, KB, NewSong, and Jordan Feliz. With comedian John Crist, speaker Nick Hall, and a pre-jam party featuring emerging artists Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, and Westover. 7 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. $15. www.coloniallifearena.com
Arts & Draughts: A night of art, drinks, and fun at the museum. This quarter’s event brings musical performances by local indie rockers Dear Blanca, alternative rock group The Christine Building, and indie folk band Pony League. Also featuring a live DJ set by the Greater Columbia Society for the Preservation of Soul. 7 p.m. Friday, March 23, at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. $9. www.columbiamuseum.org
Brother Oliver:Psychedelic folk rock fronted by two brothers, Andrew and Stephen Oliver. With Megan Jean (Americana), Watson Village (alt rock/soul), and King Vulture (experimental indie). 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com
Withered: Atlanta-based blackened death, doom, and grind metal band. With Bathe (noise/grind), HAAL (alternative rock), and Power Remains (new local band). 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
Bull Moose Party: Local blues rock band. With local rock band Tripping on Bricks and singer-songwriter Paisley Marie. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com
