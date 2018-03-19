This art experience aims to take millennials back to their childhood

If you’re tired of ignoring your inner child — forcing yourself to sit still during meetings, choosing steel-cut oats instead of Cap’n Crunch, stepping into a pool instead of cannonballing — you’ll want to be at Tapp’s Art Center on Saturday, March 24.
That’s because artist and event creator Gauge Santiago has created a nirvana for the adulting-weary with “Childhood Ruined,” a multi-experience show that will take you back to the cartoons, music and (unfortunately) hairstyles, of the 80s and early 90s.
“It’s an art show that’s really a show,” he explains. “Besides a gallery show, there will be musical performances, retro games, a costume contest and a vintage cereal bar that will take you back to your childhood. It’s a bit like Comic-Con (an annual entertainment and comic convention). There’s never been anything like it in Columbia.”
In addition to viewing mixed-media work by Santiago other local graphic artists (while crunching on sugar-sparkled cereal), you’ll be able to shop for memorabilia from the glory days of the end of the 20th century, check out vintage comic books and prep for the end-of-the-night dance party at a makeover booth stocked with, we presume, shoulder pads, stiff-holding hairspray, Madonna-esque lace gloves and orange parkas a la Kenny from South Park.
And while nostalgia rules, “Childhood Ruined” is more than funky fun.
“‘Childhood Ruined’ is a playful twist on growing up, but through the eyes of graphic and street artists,” says Caitlin Bright, executive director of Tapp’s Art Center. “We’re excited to provide a platform for this art form.”
Corey Davis, who goes by Roc Bottom, is one of the artists participating in the show; several of his works, including a series of custom cereal boxes, will be featured in Childhood Ruined.
He took a moment to explain the show’s title: “When you look at the things you grew up with through adult eyes and realize what was really going on, it’s like, ‘Oh no, now my childhood is ruined,’” he says. “This show will let you hold on to the good memories with a full-on attack on all of your nostalgic senses.”
If you go
“Childhood Ruined”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 24.
WHERE: Tapp’s Art Center, 1644 Main St.
TICKETS: $10 in advance at www.tappsartscenter.com; $13 at the door.
INFO: www.facebook.com.
WORTH NOTING: Only guests ages 18 and older will be admitted.
