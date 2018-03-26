Hats, horses and alcohol citations: 2018 Cup will be College Park's last hurrah

John Cushman, executive director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association, is comfortable with the old joke about the Carolina Cup: Most people who go never see a horse.

“I come from a racing family,” says Cushman, a former champion jockey himself. “When I got this job in the '90s, I thought that everybody was coming here to watch the horses and the jockeys. About six months later, it dawned on me that racing really was the backdrop for what’s going.

"… It’s a fashion show. It’s a tailgating event. It’s people watching and socializing. People see friends they haven’t seen for years.”

Cushman held the director position from 1990 to 2000 and returned last year to help after some management changed, or as he says, to “smooth out the transition.”

The Camden steeplechase in its 84th year is going through some transitions as well. Maybe the most prominent change is that this will be the last year of the infamous College Park — the section of the 660 acres dedicated to the revelry of fraternities and sororities from across the South.

Cushman admits he's sorry to see the end of this era. College Park started in the 1990s under his watch.

“I can’t figure out if the fraternities themselves have determined the event’s over or if the police have finally won, or is it a combination of the two,” he says. “Somewhere between those two things lies the truth.”

Hundreds of college students have been ticketed in prior years for underage drinking or other minor crimes. Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd told WLTX last month that the event averages 20-30 arrests and 150 drinking citations each year. In 2014, 185 of the 240 people cited were minors in possession of alcohol.





“I cannot encourage — nor do we encourage — underage drinking,” Cushman says.

The Carolina Cup will be Saturday, March 31, at Springdale Racecourse in Camden. The State file photo

College Park at times provided about a third of the income for the Carolina Cup, but Cushman recently told other news outlets that attendance has been dwindling.

Ticket sales in the other areas of Springdale Racecourse are strong, Cushman says. He expects attendance to be about 40,000 this year — "plenty," but down from its peak of 71,000 years ago.

Some other changes are coming to the race at Springdale as well.

This year’s Carolina Cup will also include the Colonial Cup race for seasoned horses.

The infield, a popular spot for of-age revelers, has a new tiered payment with pricier spots closer to the track, descending in cost as they get closer to the center. Those spots are larger now, too.

For many, the Carolina Cup and the spaces held by those who pilgrimage to the race have become holy.

“There’re spaces out here that have been held by the same families for 40 and 45 years,” Cushman says. “These space are fought over in divorces. We get letters from lawyer that tell us what names these spaces go to in divorces. They’re like sacred pieces of land.”

In the central infield will be Jack Russell terrier racing, the WCOS country radio station truck, the Monster energy drink truck and the belles of Monster energy drink.

Jack Russell terrier races were part of the pre-race entertainment at the Colonial Cup. Now that the Colonial and Carolina cups will be run on the same day, the terriers will race in the infield at Springdale Racecourse in Camden. Tim Dominick The State file photo

Certainly the no-horse-seen joke applies to those in the center of the infield. Nonetheless, there are plenty of horses to be seen at Springdale. In fact, ponies are there year-round. When South Carolina’s grand party isn’t happening, Springdale serves as training facility for horses.

The horses that run the Carolina Cup are thoroughbreds — the same as you might see in the Kentucky Derby — but trained for jumping over steeples rather than speed.

For those who don’t understand where the Carolina Cup sits in the landscape of these races, Cushman says different levels of horse racing exist: A, B and C levels.

“This is A-plus,” he says. “This would be considered by many to be the best steeple track in America, and the purse money we’re putting up. … You’re going to see the best sport here.”

Is that sport is the horse racing or the good times? You be the judge.

If you go

The Carolina Cup and the Colonial Cup

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 31.

WHERE: Springdale Racecourse, 200 Knights Hill Road, Camden.

TICKETS: $45, general admission. Tailgating spaces are available in the infield, starting at $125, and College Park, starting at $100. General parking is free. More information at www.carolina-cup.org/pricing.

WORTH NOTING: Contact the Carolina Cup office at 800-780-8117 or 803-432-6513 for details and packages for Hospitality Terrace and luncheon tent badges.

INFO: www.carolina-cup.org.

Tentative schedule

8 a.m. College Park gates open.

9 a.m. Gates open.

11 a.m. Hospitality Terrace and luncheon tents open.

11:45 a.m. Color guard, presented by Camden Military Academy.

Noon National Anthem.

1 p.m. Horses to paddock for first race.