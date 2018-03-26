This free workout for charity is killing all our excuses to not exercise

Allison Brazendale calls the Soda City Fitness Festival “sweating for a good cause.”
Brazendale is the director of psychology at the Autism Academy of South Carolina. She’s also the founder of Camp MATES, a theory-driven sports, social skills, nutrition, academic and life skills summer camp for children and adolescents with social skills deficits. (MATES is an acronym for "Merging Activities To Enhance Social Skills.") She’s a fan of fitness and created the Soda City Fitness Festival to act a scholarship fundraiser for kids who to attend Camp MATES.
The fitness fest happens Saturday, March 31.
”One of the main focuses of camp is nutrition and physical activity,” Brazendale says. “So it’s important to us. We try to do fundraising in line with our mission.”
Here’s how the Soda City Fitness Festival works: It runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with instructors from eight gyms and yoga, CrossFit and barre studios doing 30-minute workout sessions over those four hours. It happens in Boyd Plaza outside the Columbia Museum of Art.
“It’s definitely for all levels,” Brazendale says. “I think the appeal is if you want to get into a fitness program or try out a new gym, this is the perfect place to demo what all these different (gyms and more) have to offer.”
But if you do want to do something a bit more intense (though not too intense) you can pay $15, which goes toward Camp Mates scholarships, and do the Fitness Festival Challenge. Each exercise entity will have a one-minute routine that you’ll have to complete to get a stamp. Get your stamp, and you move on the the next exercise challenge. Complete all of these tasks, and you get some swag, specifically something from Lululemon athletic wear and a free class from each of the gyms.
“It’s a great way to give back and get an extra sweat and burn,” Brazendale says.
If you’re feeling beat after just one of the 30-minute session though, raffles will be held, allowing you give some to the Camp Mates scholarships.
This is the second year for the Soda City Fitness Festival, and it’s doubling the number of sponsors and vendors. This time around, a vendor village along Hampton Street gives festivalgoers an opportunity to snag info on all sorts of gyms, spas, wellness centers, health food and more. That’s on top of getting your pump or stretch on in Boyd Plaza.
“People said it was one of the coolest events they’ve ever been to because it was a free local event that brought together the fitness community,” Brazendale says. “I don’t know of anything else like this, to be honest.”
Probably the most appealing part: “It’s an actual workout for free.”
And afterward, Brazendale has a suggestion: Go treat yourself to a meal. You've earned it.
If you go
Soda City Fitness Festival
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 31.
WHERE: Boyd Plaza at the Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St., and along Hampton Street.
COST: Free to participate. $15, Fitness Festival Challenge for a little extra burn.
WORTH NOTING: The Soda City Market is happening at the same time along Main Street. Because you'll probably be hungry after your workout.
INFO: www.facebook.com.
