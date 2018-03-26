The founder of Motown Records helped this actor learn to play Marvin Gaye

When "Motown the Musical" comes through town, Matt Manuel will be the actor portraying Marvin Gaye.
Manuel, a Detroit native and former "American Idol" contestant, refused for years to audition for this story of Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown Records, and the artists he brought to prominence.
When he finally did get the courage to go for "Motown the Musical," he landed the role. It’s certainly a better gig than working at a Detroit pizza place.
Q. Did you grow up as Motown fan?
Never miss a local story.
A. I actually did not listen to too much Motown. My grandmother and my mother were all singers. She would always sing Motown songs. So I knew some of them, but I didn't know all of them.
I didn't know I knew as many as I did until I got older when I started professionally singing. I sang in a band for three and a half years.
Q. You play Marvin Gaye. Do you remember your first experience with his music?
A. My first actual solo in high school for a concert was to “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye. That was my introduction to his music. (Everyone knew “Sexual Healing,” but I wasn’t really allowed to listen to it when I was younger.) That was my first time ever being featured as a singer. That was one of the coolest moments for me because now I’m playing Marvin Gaye.
Q. You mentioned you played in a band before getting this role. What was the band like?
A. It was a cover band. We played a lot of high-end weddings. We played the inaugural ball last year. We sang Motown. That was our niche. Everything that I didn’t learn when I was younger, I learned in the band.
Q. How did this Marvin Gaye role come to you?
("Motown the Musical") was auditioning in Detroit for years. Every year, I would tell my coworkers, friends, and family that I’m not auditioning for that, that I didn’t feel like I’d be good enough. I thought they were looking for someone that was amazing. I didn’t know if that was something I could (handle), the rejection of it all.
So a friend of mine that I was doing a show together with, she encouraged me to do the audition. We both went and did the audition, and we both booked the tour.
Q. What work did you do in Detroit?
A. When I became a professional singer in the band, that was my job. Early on, I was a crew member at a pizza place. That was my college job.
At that time, I auditioned for "American Idol" and made it onto the show. I left the pizza place to be on the show, got eliminated, then went back to the pizza place, and then a few months later got a job as a professional singer.
Out of the blue I decided to work on a farm while working for the band. That was something else. It keeps you humble.
Q. What’s been the most memorable moment in doing Motown the Musical?
A. A memorable moment for me was actually being in the same room, and working, and having meetings with Mr. Gordy. He was a big part of me learning how to play Marvin Gaye.
I was kind of at a deficient because many of these people are still alive, and Marvin there’s not a lot of footage or resources like that. The best resource I had was Mr. Gordy himself. He came in, and we talked and ran through all of my scenes. He really helped me.
That fact that he took time out to do that was amazing.
If you go
Broadway in Columbia presents "Motown the Musical"
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, and Wednesday, April 4.
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
TICKETS: Starting at $45 at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.
INFO:www.motownthemusical.com.
Comments