Where to see live music in Columbia starting March 29

The actor and musician famous for his role as Drake Parker on Nickelodeon TV show "Drake & Josh." Aside from acting, Bell has also had a steady music career, playing a mix of pop and rock. With Tryon and Joe Kirk.
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $15. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.
Big K.R.I.T.: Rapper and producer on his "Heavy is the Crown" tour. He’s been a noted hip-hop performer since the early 2000s. With Cyhi the Prynce and Childish Major. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $40-$150. www.musicfarm.com.
The Mobros: South Carolina-based alternative indie band, mixing elements of blues rock and folk. With Barnwell, George Fetner & the Strays, and Jeremy Sakovich. 8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
VillaNova (formerly known as Weaving the Fate): Local hard rock band mixing elements of pop, rock, and heavy music. With Super Bob. 8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $10 plus $3 surcharge for attendees under 21. www.musicfarm.com.
Katastro: Pop rock band from Arizona with a relaxed and chill vibe (FFO Sublime). With Jordan Miller. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.
Megan Jean and the KFB: Outsider Americana with attitude. Featuring an array of folk instruments, including a banjo and washboard. 11 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse, 900 Main St. $8. www.huntergathererbrewery.com.
YR LAD: Charleston-based experimental indie band. With Watson Village. 9 p.m. Friday, March 30 at State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia.
