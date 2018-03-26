Drake Bell will perform Tuesday, April 3, at Tin Roof Columbia.
Drake Bell will perform Tuesday, April 3, at Tin Roof Columbia. Jordan Strauss Invision via AP

Where to see live music in Columbia starting March 29

By Ony Ratsimbaharison

March 26, 2018 07:43 PM

Drake Bell

The actor and musician famous for his role as Drake Parker on Nickelodeon TV show "Drake & Josh." Aside from acting, Bell has also had a steady music career, playing a mix of pop and rock. With Tryon and Joe Kirk.

7 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. $15. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.

Other concerts around town

Big K.R.I.T.: Rapper and producer on his "Heavy is the Crown" tour. He’s been a noted hip-hop performer since the early 2000s. With Cyhi the Prynce and Childish Major. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $40-$150. www.musicfarm.com.

The Mobros: South Carolina-based alternative indie band, mixing elements of blues rock and folk. With Barnwell, George Fetner & the Strays, and Jeremy Sakovich. 8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

VillaNova (formerly known as Weaving the Fate): Local hard rock band mixing elements of pop, rock, and heavy music. With Super Bob. 8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $10 plus $3 surcharge for attendees under 21. www.musicfarm.com.

Katastro: Pop rock band from Arizona with a relaxed and chill vibe (FFO Sublime). With Jordan Miller. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 29, at Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.

Megan Jean and the KFB: Outsider Americana with attitude. Featuring an array of folk instruments, including a banjo and washboard. 11 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse, 900 Main St. $8. www.huntergathererbrewery.com.

YR LAD: Charleston-based experimental indie band. With Watson Village. 9 p.m. Friday, March 30 at State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia.

