You can watch professionals race sailboats — without leaving the Midlands

SHARE COPY LINK Watch this timelapse of 10-year-old Arabella Duer sailing in the Opti Fleet during the Lowcountry Regatta on Saturday. Delayna Earley Staff video

Watch this timelapse of 10-year-old Arabella Duer sailing in the Opti Fleet during the Lowcountry Regatta on Saturday. Delayna Earley Staff video