You can watch professionals race sailboats — without leaving the Midlands

Depending on the season, there’s almost always something cool to see at Lake Murray, from the thousands of purple martins that speckle the sky each summer, to the rogue deer that enjoys a swim on quiet mornings.
Beginning on Friday, March 30, and continuing through Sunday, April 1, dozens of 24-foot sailboats — called J24s — and their five-person crews will take to the lake for the Columbia Sailing Club’s annual Easter Regatta. One reason for the large number of competitors is that the Easter Regatta is a qualifying event for the 2019 J24 World Championship in Miami, where teams will contend for a 60-year-old silver cup steeped in sailing history.
And just what is a regatta? Technically, it’s a boat race, or, more accurately, a series of boat races. Sailors deal with waves and wind, or the lack thereof, as well as a start line that can change at any point leading up to a particular race. The goal is to circle the marked buoys and then head to the finish, which, like the start, can shift based on condition.
Although ocean sailors have to add tides and shipping channels to their list of potential course issues, they’re usually rewarded with fairly consistent wind. Freshwater sailors, while dealing with fewer obstacles, also often find themselves with barely a puff of a breeze. On Lake Murray, though, this tends to be less of an issue, thanks to both the lake’s angle and large size.
For spectators, the best seats in the house are in a boat on the water, where you can hear the calls to “come about” (which changes the side of the boat buffeted by the wind), watch sailors manhandle winches and lines and cringe as two — or three — of the elegant crafts miss each other by millimeters.
If you’re lucky, they’ll unfurl their spinnakers — the showy, often colorful sails that snap in the wind as they’re raised.
If you go
Easter Regatta at Lake Murray
WHEN TO WATCH
▪ 4 p.m. Thursday, March 29: Practice racing.
▪ 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 30: First gun.
▪ 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31: First warning signal. Additional races to follow.
▪ 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1: First warning signal. Additional races to follow.
WHERE TO WATCH
Start and finish lines can shift. Your best bet is to watch from a boat, but depending on wind direction, you may be able to watch from the shore.
▪ Columbia Sailing Club, 292 Shuler Road.
▪ The Dreher Shoals Dam, along North Lake Drive between Corley Mill Road in Lexington and Bush River Road on the Irmo side of the dam.
▪ Lake Murray Dam Public Park (on the Irmo side), 2101 N. Lake Drive. Open 24 hours year-round. Seasonal fees begin Sunday — $3, cars and trucks; $2, motorcycles; $5, passenger vans; $45, seasonal pass.
▪ Lake Murray Public Park (aka Lake Murray Beach, on the Lexington side), 1832-1834 N. Lake Drive, Lexington. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday only. Fees: $3, cars and trucks; $2, motorcycles; $5, passenger vans; $45, seasonal pass.
WORTH NOTING
▪ Free camping is available at the Columbia Sailing Club on a first-come, first-served basis.
▪ An Easter Sunday service will be 8 a.m. Sunday, April 1, at the club.
▪ The club needs volunteers for the race course, food, setup and take-down. Contact Charles Bumgardner at cgbum@me.com.
COST: Free, depending on where you watch.
