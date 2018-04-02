These Midlands artists will open studios, and sometimes homes, to fans for a weekend

Art enthusiasts know where they can savor the work of local artists exhibited throughout Columbia.

But how about a chance to see where those local artists create their magic and talk to them?

The eighth annual Columbia Open Studios event — Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8 — gives folks the opportunity to meet as many as 70 artists who live and work in the Midlands and to learn about the materials and techniques that go into creating their pieces.

A variety of art will be represented, from ceramics and sculptures to photography, printmaking, painting and more. Tour through homes, gardens and studios to learn about the materials, techniques and inspiration behind the artists’ pieces. Guests can chat with the artists about their work and watch as some demonstrate their creative process live.

The self-led, daytime driving tour features artists in Columbia and Richland and Lexington counties. These five are among the 70 artist participating in Columbia Open Studios this year:

Tyrone Geter

Visiting Tyrone Geter’s studio means a trip to Elgin, but it’s worth the drive.

The 73-year-old painter and Benedict College professor captures emotions with his paintings and drawings.

"Sweet Thing" by Tyrone Geter: pastel torn paper, 60 inches by 40 inches. Tyrone Geter Courtesy of 701 CCA

“Throughout my career, the human form has been the mechanism that makes it possible for me to speak my truth about my life, beliefs, and the varied and colorful histories of my people,” Geter says on his website. “Early in my career, I believed that the more realistic the style and technique, the more significant and profound the statement; that the ability to communicate experiences was greatly improved by a well-rendered figure. “

Geter was born in Alabama, but his late wife was Nigerian, and he lived in African from 1979 to 1987. He says those eight years transformed his life — and his work.

"The richness, color, and complexities of Nigeria's people and cultures showed me that creative interpretation combined with relevant ideas were also important factors,” Geter says. “My work is not supposed to allow you to walk past and not feel.

"I believe that one of our problems in society is that we’ve learned not to care. We see something happening to someone, we say, ‘oh, wow, that’s too bad,’ and you go on about your business and that keeps happening. (My goal) was to make us feel like we are one with the human race.”

Kirkland Smith

Kirkland Smith’s studio is downtown at the newly opened Stormwater Studios in the Vista. She is one of several artists who recently moved into the studios off Huger and Pendleton streets, near the One Eared Cow Glass studio.

(That new location could be really convenient if she ends up living in the Governor’s Mansion. Her husband, state legislator and local attorney James Smith, is seeking the Democratic nomination for South Carolina Governor in the June primary.)

The 1.5-acre property has a complex of three industrial-style buildings housing artist studios, workshop spaces and possibly living spaces. Stormwater is designed to draw in the public, with interactive outdoor space and room for events and parties, a sculpture garden and a trail along Kinsler creek, which feeds into the Congaree River.

With its walking path and fire pit, it’s a gathering place for artists.

"Portrait of an Artist," assemblage by Kirkland Smith: 51 inches by 51 inches by 3 inches. Kirkland Smith Courtesy of 701 CCA

Smith didn’t have to move far; she was in Vista Studios Gallery 80808 before moving to Stormwater.

The classic painter utilizes figures and live models, and creates environmental artwork using nonrecyclable materials and post-consumer waste to make 3-D paintings, creating assemblages of post-consumer materials as an evocative way to drive home the message of the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling.

“What we throw away says a lot about who we are, but what we choose to cherish and protect says even more in the end,” Smith says on her website.

After receiving a degree in studio arts from the University of South Carolina, Smith began a part-time career as a portrait artist while staying home to raise four children. Several years ago, she studied classical painting and drawing at Studio Escalier in France.

Alejandro Garcia Lemos

Among the coziest and quaintest studios on the tour is Friday Cottage Art Space, home to acclaimed artist Alejandro Garcia Lemos.

Another downtown space, this studio is in the basement of Lemos’ Henderson Street home, a historic cottage damaged during the Civil War when Gen. William Sherman and his troops marched through Columbia.

Now, the cottage houses art.

"Nimrata Randhawa" by Alejandro Garcia Lemos: acrylic on canvas, 48 inches by 24 inches. Alejandro Garcia Lemos Courtesy of 701 CCA

Lemos’ work focuses on social issues, mostly on aspects of immigration, sexuality, biculturalism, religion and community. The visual artist has a master’s degree in Latin American and Caribbean studies from Florida International University in Miami, and a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the School of Arts at the National University in Bogotá, Colombia.

He's an active member of the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture, and is the founder of Palmetto Luna, a nonprofit organization promoting Latino Arts and Cultures in South Carolina.

And — if you fall in love with the place — a bedroom in Friday Cottage Art Space is available to rent on Airbnb.

Michael Cassidy

Perhaps Michael Cassidy’s favorite studio is outdoors.

His garage studio in West Columbia overlooks a pond and gives him the feeling of being outside even when he isn't.

Cassidy was born and raised in rural Michigan, which gave him a great appreciation for and a connection to nature. He left to study at the Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in painting and printmaking.

"Easy Winter, Heavy Summer IV," by Michael Cassidy: oil on canvas, 37 inches by 15.5 inches. Michael Cassidy Courtesy of 701 CCA

But it was a job as a house painter that led him to another passion, helping him develop skills in historical restoration. Cassidy has combined those skills with his art to carve an interesting career.

He came to South Carolina to study Flemish and Venetian painting under David Voros at USC, where he earned his master's degree in fine arts in 2004 and later became an adjunct instructor. Drawn to the state's rural areas, he painted landscapes.

Five years later, he started a historical restoration and fine finishing business, working on buildings like the historic Lorick House and Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.

He continues to draw inspiration from the landscape and cultures of the rural South.

Teresa Pietras

Teresa Pietras has worked in watercolors, oils, clay, glass and metal. But about 30 years ago, she found her art.

“My artwork is ever-changing, as I tend to get bored working in one medium for too long,” Pietras says on her website. “But after working in watercolor, oils, clay, glass, and metal, I fell in love with textiles and fibers. I have been working with textiles and fibers almost exclusively for almost three decades.”

Pietras lived in several places across the world growing up. “I was a Navy brat,” she says. “I lived in Japan for a while, and my textile art is very much influenced by Asian culture.

“Like most artists, I have been creating for as long as I can remember. It is an instinctual drive that was influenced by the many places that I lived during childhood.”

A few years ago, she made a doll as a gift and discovered she had to incorporate many of her artistic skills. She’s been making dolls ever since.

“How fully satisfying that was for me,” she says. “As my skills evolve, the figures are also evolving and are becoming more complicated and interesting. I have recently started working the figures in clay and am finding great excitement and satisfaction. I enjoy the creation of each character as I’m curious who I will meet when she/he is complete. I find a little part of me in each piece.”

"Nerguin," assemblage by Teresa Pietras: 17 inches by 14 inches by 9 inches. Teresa Pietras Courtesy of 701 CCA

If you go

Columbia Open Studios

WHEN : 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 7 , and n oon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

WHERE: Guests decide which studios to visit on the self-guided tour. Take your time visiting a handful of studios , or craft a master itinerary to hit all 70.

COST: Free to participate. Provide your own transportation.

INFO: See the 32-page printed guidebook, including a full artist list and maps, at See the 32-page printed guidebook, including a full artist list and maps, at www.columbiaopenstudios.org

WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 5.

WHEN: Olympia Room at Olympia Room at 701 Whaley , 701 Whaley St.