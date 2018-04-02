Big-name bluegrass, popular concert series: Live music in Columbia starting April 5

The Avett Brothers

This folk rock band is known for its unique blend of bluegrass, country, indie, rock and pop. Crafting their style over the past decade, they are known for songs such as “I and Love and You,”“Live and Die,”“No Hard Feelings” and more.

Columbia is fortunate to have two nights to see them, on Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7.

7 p.m. Friday, April 6, and Saturday, April 7, at the Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $49.50-$75. www.thetownship.org

Other concerts around town







All Time Low will perform Wednesday, April 11, at Music Farm Columbia. Amy Harris Invision via AP

Danielle Howle: This alt country and folk artist is known for her soaring melodies and striking live performances. With Brodie Porterfield. This concert kicks off the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce's CMC Rhythm on the River spring concert series. 6 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road. Free. www.rhythmontheriversc.com.

All Time Low: Formed during the heyday of early 2000s pop punk, this band continues to shape its sound to a more expansive pop rock. Now on the Last Young Renegade Tour Part 2. 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $25. www.musicfarm.com.

Grid: Jazz-influenced doom sludge with bass, drums, and saxophone. Featuring members of Tune-Yards, Child Abuse, and Unnatural Ways. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at if ART Gallery, 1223 Lincoln St. $10. www.ifartgallery.blogspot.com.

Scooter Brown Band: Southern rock with a gritty, unapologetic sound. With Erick Florence. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

Apricot Blush: Greenville-based surreal indie folk, adding a dark twist to traditional folk elements. With Numbtongue (experimental lo-fi) and Grace Joyner (indie pop). 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.

She Returns From War: Charleston-based folk pop derived from singer-songwriter frameworks. With Faline (dark indie rock) and Brian Robert (singer-songwriter). 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.

Dead Swells: Local indie psych with catchy pop melodies layered in multiple effects. With The Wormholes (electronic psych rock), Estuarie (atmospheric indie rock), and The Apartment Club (alternative indie rock). 8 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Indah Coffee, 2238 Sumter St. $5. www.indahcoffee.com.