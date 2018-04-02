These art students are producing their own solo exhibitions. You can visit for free.

Visit a multi-artist exhibition at a museum or gallery, and, chances are, you’ll pick up the threads of a story that the curator wants to tell. But a single-artist exhibition? That’s often a rare chance to step inside the artist’s head.

Before a grad student at the University of South Carolina’s School of Visual Art and Design is awarded a master's degree in fine art, he or she must create such a show, from the ground up.

“Part of getting your degree is learning the process of showing work, from start to finish,” says Kara Gunter, manager of the school’s McMaster Gallery. “Each student is tasked with not only creating a conceptually cohesive show but producing it as well, including hanging, lighting and promotion. It’s quite a job.”

Beginning Monday, April 2, and rotating each week until Friday, May 4, each of USC’s five MFA candidates will transform the McMaster Gallery into an exhibit space designed to enhance the message of their work.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Take the time to visit: It’s an opportunity to take in the passion and energy of the next generation of artists.

Allison Dunavant: 'Culpability'

Exhibition dates: Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6.

Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5. Gallery talk begins at 6 p.m.

Untitled digital print by Allison Dunavant from her solo exhibition "Culpability." Allison Dunavant Courtesy of McMaster Gallery

In a nod to Andy Warhol’s shocking 1964 work that enlarged the mug shots of the 13 most wanted men of 1962, Allison Dunavant’s show comprises 24 digital prints of the man, a serial rapist, who likely assaulted her twin sister but has never served time in jail.

“It’s frustrating and infuriating,” she says. She hopes the viewer will reflect on what justice actually means — and whether it is attainable.

Edmari Hernandez Silen: 'A/Hogar'

Exhibition dates: Monday, April 9, through Friday, April 13.

Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 12. Gallery talk begins at 6 p.m.

Edmari Hernandez Silen’s watercolors explore her connection with the aquatic environment of the ocean as it sways her on a metaphoric journey home, to the tropical waters that surround islands of Puerto Rico.

“Living in Columbia, I’ve realized how much I miss the ocean,” she says.

"Hogar" is the Spanish word for “home,” which is central focus of the work. By adding the letter ‘a’ to the word, it changes to ahogar, meaning “to drown.” The artist’s intention is to submerse the viewer within the seascapes.

Chad Penner: 'Superpower'

Exhibition dates: Monday, April 16, through Friday, April 20.

Opening reception: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 19.

Read More undefined

Although Chad Penner didn’t start reading comic books until he entered college, he became so intrigued that he went on to study their history.

“Superheroes are having a bit of a renaissance right now,” he says. “They’re the iconic good guys, to the point that they function as symbols of an idealized America.”

The charcoal drawings that comprise superpower use superheroes to explore the relationship between the idea of American exceptionalism and America’s intimate relationship with and affinity towards violence. Penner hopes the works will inspire viewers to reconsider they consider normal when it comes to violence.

A solo exhibition by artist Joshua Knight

Exhibition dates: Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27.

Born to a parents who abused drugs and alcohol, in a home where his mother was abused by his father, Joshua Knight’s work deals with self-reflection.

“Through a series of self-portraits, I try to fulfill a question asked by my superiors, colleagues, and also myself, ‘why portraits?’" he says. “To answer this question, I first have to take a step back to view myself physically and internally to uncover my true self.”

A solo exhibition by artist James Berry





Exhibition dates: Monday, April 30, through Friday, May 4.

"Process firing - Parasitic: 1863 seconds" by James Berry. This piece for his solo exhibition at McMaster Gallery was created with wood, clay and fire. James Berry Courtesy of McMaster Gallery

“My work deals with relationships,” James Berry says of his multimedia works. “Visually, the relationship is between the two different materials used together to create a single unified piece. In the more cerebral sense, the different materials are stand-ins for people and the relationships we have with one another.”

Berry feels that relationships are in constant state of flux, changing based on any number of variables.

“While this project explores a categorically negative part of relationships, it allows me to question aspects of all relationships in my experience,” he says.

If you go

McMaster Gallery is located in the University of South Carolina's School of Visual Art and Design at 1615 Senate St. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Admission is free.