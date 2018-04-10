Popular festival, Hall of Famers, first ladies of hip-hop in Columbia this week

River Rocks Festival
The eighth annual River Rocks Festival provides fun for the whole family. Enjoy live music, yummy food from local food trucks, libations from Sweetwater Brewing Company, and balloons and face-painting for the kids, all on the scenic Congaree River. With music by Dumpstaphunk, Stop Light Observations, The Broadcast, The Mobros, and Dead Swells. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at 555 Williams St. (next to the USC baseball stadium). $12 in advance; $15, day of. www.riverrocksfestival.com.
Other concerts around town
The Eagles: As one of the world’s best-selling bands in history, The Eagles really need no introduction. They’ve won six Grammy Awards, have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and were honored with The Best Selling Album of the Century (1999) for their "Greatest Hits (1971-1975)." Their hits include “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Take It To the Limit,” and many more. What else can we say? It’s The Eagles! With JD & The Straight Shot. 7 p.m. Monday, April 16, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. For ticket information, visit www.coloniallifearena.com.
The Sequence: An evening honoring The Sequence as First Ladies of Hip-Hop. They are recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as the first female hip-hop group, and are returning to their hometown of Columbia to be honored by Love, Peace, & Hip Hop and a special recognition from Mayor Steve Benjamin. 6 p.m. Friday, April 13 at Tapp’s Arts Center, 1644 Main St. $20. www.tappsartscenter.com.
Springfest 2K18: The third annual Springfest, featuring hip hop artists Yo Gotti, Plies, and Jacquees. Presented by Victory Promotions and Ben Hated, LLC. 7 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Township Auditorium, 1703 Taylor St. $46-$116. thetownship.org.
Vista After Five with Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans: The free five-part concert series is back in the Vista. Ben Fagan & the Holy City Hooligans play a soulful funk rock and reggae. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 12 at Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.
Gramatik: Electronic music producer, DJ, and musician, playing a mix of dubstep, electro, trip hop, and more. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $22 (plus a $3 surcharge for anyone under 21). www.musicfarm.com.
Reason Define: Self-described all female hard rock band with catchy rock riffs, powerful melodic vocals and breakdowns. With Black Power Mixtape, Bona Lisa, and Fire. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Baggageklaim (CD release): Local electronic noise act with layered samples on top of dance beats. With DJ Celsius, Expugnantis, and National Television. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.
