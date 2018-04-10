Calling all dogs and dog lovers: Join this walk to benefit homeless pets

On the surface, Bark to the Park, Pawmetto Lifeline’s super fun annual walk and dog party that raises money for homeless pets, is just what it seems: a day devoted to all things canine.
But dig a little deeper, and you discover there that Pawmetto Lifeline’s services go far beyond its core mission of saving the lives of homeless dogs and cats.
For starters, through its Pet Soup program, Pawmetto Lifeline distributes more than 6,000 pounds of pet food each month to low-income pet owners, a service that often allows owners to keep their pets instead of turning them over to a shelter.
The organization also provides low-cost veterinarian services, runs a mobile vaccination clinic and delivers heartworm medication to pet owners.
And if that’s not enough, there’s also a doggy daycare center at Pawmetto Lifeline, a boarding facility and free counseling services for owners who have lost a beloved pet.
There’s more. Through its HEART long-range adoption program, Pawmetto Lifeline finds homes for 15-20 dogs each week in cities throughout the US and Canada. Local volunteers deliver the dogs to distant shelters each Friday, where they’re quickly adopted.
Ready to take a step toward supporting these programs (and have a great day with your dog as a bonus)? Register for Bark to the Park, which takes place Saturday, April 14. Registration begins at 9 a.m. near the corner of Laurel and Assembly streets; while you’re there, don’t forget to purchase a pink tutu for your dog or cat!
Led by the city of Columbia’s K-9 police unit, the 1.5-mile walk kicks off at 10:30 am. Participating walkers and their dogs will strut their stuff through downtown, ending at Finlay Park for an after-pawty with snacks, drinks (including adult beverages) and a show from K-9s in Flight.
There will also be contests for best costume, best trick, the dog and owner who most resemble each other and best in show; DJs Marty B, Croghan from Q 93.5 WARQ and Rockdoc Mike Allen from Fox 102.3 WMFX will also be on hand.
If you go
Bark to the Park
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 14. Registration begins at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Registration and check-in are on the 800 and 900 blocks of Laurel Street. The walk starts at Laurel and Lincoln streets and ends at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.
REGISTRATION: $30 per walker or $20 per virtual walker at support.pawmettolifeline.org or on-site.
INFO: pawmettolifeline.org.
