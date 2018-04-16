'Great American romantic' singer-songwriter, gritty rock band to perform in Columbia

Edwin McCain
This renowned musician and singer-songwriter is known for singing two of the biggest love ballads in pop music, “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask For More.”
His website says the New York Times has called him the “great American romantic,” and fans love him for his easygoing nature and convivial concerts.
8 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Newberry Opera House, 1201 McKibben St., Newberry. www.newberryoperahouse.com.
Other concerts around town
Rock Eupora: A lively blend of gritty rock and shimmer pop by Nashville, Tennessee-based musician Clayton Waller. With local indie rockers Dempsey and alt rock band Rare Creatures. 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $5, over 21; $8, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Great Peacock: Spitting songs of love, loss, and pain, this band dismantles the traditional with their mix of rock, folk, and Americana. On tour in support of their new LP, "Gran Pavo Real." With Atlas Road Crew. 8 p.m. Friday, April 20, at Main Street Public House, 1556 Main St. www.mainstreetpublichouse.com.
Dead Rider: Experimental avant garde rock featuring U.S. Maple guitarist Todd Rittman. With local trip-hop group Autocorrect. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Tapp’s Arts Center (Infinite Room), 1644 Main St. $7. www.tappsartscenter.com.
The Albatross (CD release): Local rock 'n' roll band, playing a mix of blues, country, and classic rock. For the release of their latest, "Guns & Gold." With funk rockers Big Thunder and the Rumblefish, rock 'n’ roll group Ruba Say, and singer-songwriter Paisley Marie. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Rhythm on the River with Flat Out Strangers: Gypsy swing played on a variety of jazz instruments, inspired by the music of the 1920s through the 1940s. With Americana pop duo Prettier Than Matt. 6 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Riverwalk Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.rorsc.com.
Vista After Five with Seventy Six and Sunny: This week’s free concert in The Vista is calling for good weather and local alternative pop rock band Seventy Six and Sunny. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19, outside Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.
Decadence (CD release): Local hard rock band releasing their newest album, "Rise Above." With local thrash metal band Skullduggery, hard rockers Imaginary Enemy, and heavy-hitting metal act Gruzer. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.
