‘Rent’ is coming to Columbia. How well do you know this beloved Broadway show?

“Rent,” the 1990s rock musical, left Broadway a decade ago. Still, the stage show centered around young, impoverished artists haunted by HIV and AIDS and trying to make it in New York, has entered the lexicon of American musical theater.
In its time, “Rent” entered into the top 10 longest-running shows. The show traveled the world and came to the silver screen in 2005. The show won a Pulitzer Prize for drama and racked up multiple Tony Awards and other accolades, including a Grammy nomination.
Now the show comes to the Soda City via Broadway in Columbia.
But just how much do you know about such a culturally pervasive and ubiquitous show?
Here are 10 questions to test your knowledge and to get you ready for the Columbia appearance of this beloved show.
If you go
Broadway in Columbia presents “Rent”
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 26.
WHERE: Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
TICKETS: Starting at $45 at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.
INFO: rentontour.net.
