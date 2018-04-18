Motown great to perform in Columbia

Motown great and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Smokey Robinson will be in concert at Township Auditorium June 9. Tickets go on sale for this one-night-only event 10 a.m. Friday, April 20, at the auditorium box office at 1703 Taylor St., at Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Robinson rose to fame as the lead singer with The Miracles in 1960 with the group's first hit "Shop Around." Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson would produce 26 Top 40 hits with The Miracles — including the group's only No. 1 hit "Tears of a Clown."
Robinson was a major songwriter for the Motown label, writing "My Guy" for Mary Wells, "Get Ready" for the Temptations, and "Ain't That Peculiar" for Marvin Gaye, among others.
Robinson left The Miracles in 1972 and began a solo career in 1973, releasing the album "Smokey." In 2014, he released an album of duets, "Smokey & Friends," recorded with Elton John, Linda Rondstadt and James Taylor.
Among his awards and recognitions include his induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, a Kennedy Center honoree in 2006, and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and induction to the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2016.
