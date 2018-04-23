Country singer-songwriter, Charleston rock band and concert series in Columbia, SC

Vista After Five with Tokyo Joe
Enjoy a free concert in the Vista with food, drinks, and live music by local pop rock band Tokyo Joe.
5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 26, outside Tin Roof Columbia, 1022 Senate St. Free. www.tinroofcolumbia.com.
Other concerts around town
Corey Smith: Country singer-songwriter and guitarist. With Wilson Brothers Band. 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Music Farm, 1022 Senate St. $22 (plus a $3 surcharge for concertgoers younger than 21). www.musicfarm.com.
SondorBlue: Charleston-based rock band with a knack for smooth pop vocal melodies. With local acts Dead Swells (indie pop) and Bellavida (alt pop/rock). 8 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $8. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Heavy Temple: Fuzz-heavy psych and doom band. With local stoner rock group Space Coke and local doomgaze band Garrow. 8 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Art Bar, 1211 Park St. $5. www.artbarsc.com.
Sufferin’ Moses: Another CMC Rhythm on the River concert featuring blues rock and jazz group Sufferin’ Moses. With bluesy rock duo Moon Pi. 6 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at West Columbia Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia. Free. www.rorsc.com.
Truett: Pop rock act blending classic sounds with a modern twist. The band's new EP, "Lies and Lightning," is out now. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St., West Columbia. $6, over 21; $10, under. www.newbrooklandtavern.com.
Shehehe :Rock band blending glam with early and modern punk. With punk acts Hale Bopp Astronauts and Soda City Riot. 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at State Street Pub, 136 State St., West Columbia. Free.
Rian Adkinson (album release): Singer-songwriter with a soulful take on progressive and art rock, releasing his newest album, "Heathens." 8 p.m. Friday, April 27, at Frame of Mind, 140 State St., West Columbia. Free.
Comments