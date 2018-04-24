More than the market: Here's what will be different at Soda City this week

Soda City regulars have a pretty good idea what they’ll see when they stroll down Main Street on Saturday mornings. City Roots will be selling microgreens and mushrooms, people will fill boxes of vegetables, tempting aromas will mingle from food trucks, and there will be lots of dogs.
But sometimes, there are a few surprises. On Saturday, April 28, the weekly farmer’s market will include two different events: the Soda City Yard Sale and pop-up music performances and mini-lessons by students at the University of South Carolina.
“What we seek to provide are options, and since the market is weekly, year-round, rain or shine, you'll have the chance over and over again,” says Emile DeFelice, Soda City founder and organizer. “To me, Soda City is a different painting every week. We do our best to help and work with everyone who comes to our door, and sometimes we go to their door and drag them back with us.
“Soda City is meant to be a microcosm of Columbia, the Midlands and, to some extent, South Carolina. If a visitor were to stay on Main Street for a couple nights, they may not see what a vibrant, international and creative class city Columbia is, because the city and cities sort of spread things out. We bring everyone downtown, to this pop-up town square, even the dogs.”
Here are three reasons to get excited about these special additions at the April 28 Soda City:
1. Who doesn’t love a yard sale?
Especially a super big yard sale on Main Street?
In addition to meandering past crafts and food, you’ll be able to shop for deals on the additional blocks Soda City is adding for the yard sale.
“This is a fun chance to turn the tables — Soda City customers are vendors for a day,” says DeFelice. “Our staff picked and chose from folks who sent in pictures of their offerings. It'll be interesting to see what turns up.”
DeFelice is even participating. “I'll be whittling down my book collection by about 75 percent. Fly, be free, books! Go do your thing in the world!”
2. Do you wonder if you could play the violin?
Have you been wishing you had kept up those trombone lessons you were forced to take in elementary school?
Here’s your chance to experiment a bit. Teachers and students from the USC School of Music community will be at booths offering mini-lessons for any instruments as you choose.
And you don’t have to select just one. There will be four booths, displaying the four families of instruments: woodwinds, strings, brass and percussion.
3. Or you can just listen.
USC music students will perform chamber concerts on the half-hour between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the market.
This annual event is a series of outdoor performances in public spaces around Columbia that allows citizens to interact with the music on their own terms and offers students an entirely different performance experience than the concert hall provides.
“It’s a chance for students to play in a different atmosphere than a stage, and for audiences to experience music as they would public art,” says Jennifer Parker-Harley, associate professor of flute in the USC School of Music.
“They can experience music on their own terms.”
If you go
Soda City Market with Soda City Yard Sale and pop-up music school and lessons
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 28.
WHERE: Along Main Street.
ADMISSION: Free, but you'll probably want cash for snacks.
INFO: sodacitysc.com.
