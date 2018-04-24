Flying Saucer is hosting Star Wars trivia, and we’re here to help you prepare

May is a month for Star Wars fans.
And this year, those Wookie-loving, lightsaber-brandishing, George Lucas-adoring fans just won’t be celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4 (May the Fourth be with you) but will spend much of May counting down the days until “Solo: A Star Wars Story” reaches the theater on May 25.
So it’s only appropriate that the Flying Saucer is starting off the month with Star Wars trivia, offering fans an opportunity to show off their knowledge of the world of Hans Solo, Rey, Leia, Luke Skywalker, all sorts of Darths and Siths and Stormtroopers, Wookies and banthas.
If you want to study a bit for the trivia game, or show off early, here are a few questions to get you in a Star Wars frame of mind. By the way, if you don’t understand the significance of, “May the Fourth be with you,” you probably don’t want to take this quiz.
1. What does the T.I.E. In TIE Fighter stand for?
A. Twin Ion Engine.
B. Titanium Infused Engine.
C. Trained Inverse Energy.
D. Totally Indestructible Engine.
2. What planet is Chewbacca from?
A. Wookieeland.
B. Valinor.
C. Tatooine.
D. Kashyyyak.
3. What were the opposing forces in the Clone Wars?
A. The Sith Unitists and Jedi Federalists.
B. The Bad Guys and the Good Guys.
C. The Galactic Republic and Separatist Alliance
D. The United Planets Federation and Alliance of Universal Domination.
4. What did Luke’s Uncle Owen run on the planet Tatooine?
A. A junk yard/flea market.
B. A bantha refuge.
C. A moisture farm.
D. A Wookiee prison.
5. Who was the only non-Jedi, non-Sith character to use a light saber in the original trilogy?
A. Han Solo.
B. Princess Leia.
C. C-3P0.
D. Chewbacca.
6. What composer has scored all the Star Wars films?
A. Andrew Lloyd Webber.
B. John Williams.
C. Michael Giacchino.
D. Randy Newman.
7. Which character did not appear in the 1977 original, but was digitally added in the 1997 re-release?
A. Greedo.
B. Chief Jawa.
C. Bobba Fett.
D. Jabba the Hutt.
8. What was Luke Skywalker’s name in the original Star Wars script?
A. Luke Organa.
B. Luke Starkiller.
C. Ezra Skywalker.
D. Liam Skywalker.
9. Samuel L. Jackson got George Lucas to agree to what change for his character Mace Windu?
A. A purple light saber.
B. Brown robes.
C. No facial hair.
D. To have Anakin cut off his arm.
10. What is the name of the sound effect that can be heard in every Star Wars (and Indiana Jones) movie until “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”?
A. Howie scream.
B. Kookaburra.
C. Wilhelm scream.
D. Tarzan yell.
Answers
1) A, Twin Ion Engine. Propelled by twin ion engines (hence the TIE acronym), TIE fighters are fast, agile, yet fragile starfighters produced by Sienar Fleet Systems for the Galactic Empire.
2) D, Kashyyyak, also known as Wookiee Planet C, is a fictional planet in the Star Wars universe. It is the tropical, forested home world of the Wookiees.
3) C, The Galactic Republic and Separatist Alliance. The Confederacy of Independent Systems (CIS), also known as the Separatist Alliance, the Separatist State, and commonly referred to as the Separatists, was an unrecognized, galactic, democratic, and confederate government that existed during the Clone Wars.
4) C, A moisture farm. A moisture farm was an area of land devoted to the production of water through the drawing of moisture from the dry air. It depended on vaporators, a type of device that could harvest excess atmospheric humidity.
5) A, Han Solo. Who else?
6) B, John Williams. Williams was the composer for several blockbuster movies including as “Jaws,” “Superman,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” and the Indiana Jones series. In 2005, the American Film Institute selected Williams’s score to 1977’s “Star Wars” as the greatest American film score of all time.
7) D, Jabba the Hutt. Bonus points if you can name who was the stand-in for Jabba the Hutt before the character was reinserted in the 1997 Special Edition release by CGI? The original script for the 1977 movie included a scene between Jabba the Hutt and Han Solo. Declan Mulholland was a stand-in for Jabba. Director George Lucas intended to replace Mulholland in post-production with a stop motion character but the scene was cut because he didn’t have the time or money to do it. Funny, that didn’t seem to be a problem with the special release 20 years later. P.S. If you said Bobba Fett, give yourself half a point. He was actually digitally added in the background.
8) B, Luke Starkiller. “The Star Wars: From The Adventures of Luke Starkiller,” which would become the original “Star Wars” was written in 1975. Luke was going to be a “Starkiller” until a couple of months into production, when Lucas changed the name to the now iconic “Skywalker.”
9) A, a purple lightsaber. Jackson convinced Lucas to let him have a purple lightsaber, despite the fact that they were traditionally red or green. Jackson pointed out he was “like the second baddest Jedi in the universe next to Yoda,” which convinced Lucas to give him the purple lightsaber.
10) C, Wilhelm scream. An oldie but a goodie, it was first used in a 1951 movie, “Distant Drums” when when a solider is dragged underwater by an alligator. In “Star Wars” it was first used when a stormtrooper gets shot by Luke Skywalker. And for bonus points, there is another sound effect listed that was used in episodes III and VI: Chewbacca used the Tarzan Yell.
If you go
Star Wars trivia
WHEN: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1.
WHERE: Flying Saucer, 931 Senate St.
COST: Free to play, not to drink.
WORTH NOTING: There is a $50 prize for each game. Teams get 10 extra points for dressing in costume.
INFO: www.facebook.com.
