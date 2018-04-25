Legendary rock group Fleetwood Mac coming to Columbia

Legendary rock group Fleetwood Mac is coming to Columbia's Colonial Life Arena, Feb. 22, 2019.
Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, May 4, via LiveNation.com, ticketmaster.com, the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, or at 1-800-745-3000.
American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Monday, April 30 at 10am through Thursday, May 3 at 10pm. A limited number of LaneOne VIP Packages will also be available, including amazing seats with premium benefits such as transportation, preferred entrance and more.
Fleetwood Mac was founded in 1967 with guitarist Peter Green, drummer Mick Fleetwood and guitarist Jeremy Spencer. Bassist John McVie joined a few months later. Keyboardist Christine Perfect, a session musician, married John McVie and joined the band in 1970.
The band released a couple of albums in the United Kingdom and had a couple of hits before the lineup began to change. Green and Spencer left the band and were replaced by Bob Welch and Bob Weston, who both then left in 1974.
Looking for a lead singer, Fleetwood Mac recruited Lindsey Buckingham in 1974, who agreed to join only if his singing partner/girlfriend Stevie Nicks could also join the band.
The addition of Buckingham and Nicks is seen as the turning point for the band. The sound became more pop rock than blues, and the band's next two albums — Fleetwood Mac (1975) and Rumours (1977) — becoming huge sellers.
The band faced a well documented inner turmoil with the break-up of couples John and Christine McVie, and Buckingham and Nicks, and rumored affairs. In the late 1980s, Fleetwood Mac went through some lineup changes again with Buckingham leaving, then Nicks.
In 1993, the band reunited for the Presidential Inauguration of Bill Clinton. In 1998, Christine McVie decided to retire from touring but rejoined the band in 2014. In 2018, Buckingham left the band again, this time replaced by guitarists Mike Campbell, formerly of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and Neil Finn, formerly of Split Enz and Crowded House.
Over the years, Fleetwood Mac has produced numerous hits, including Landslide, Go Your Own Way, Don't Stop, The Chain, Silver Springs, and Gold Dust Woman. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
