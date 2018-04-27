Best. Summer. Job. Ever. – with one minor detail

How would you like to spend 10 weeks traveling the world, almost non-stop, and getting paid to do it?
WOW Air, an Iceland-based budget airline, is looking for two people to act as travel guides from June 1 to Aug. 1. The catch is: you have to move to Reykjavik, Iceland, for 10 weeks.
WOW Air Travel Guides will be paid $4,550 per month to jet around Europe and North America, documenting the journey with travel tips and advice along the way via social media.
Interested people should fill out an online application and submit a quick video travel guide about your hometown before the May 14, 2018, deadline. If chosen, the summer job begins June 1 when you move to a furnished apartment in downtown Reykjavik. Travel and lodging expenses are paid for while you head to eight random WOW Air destinations from Iceland and 4 domestic trips in Iceland. Learn more and apply at travelguide.wowair.com
