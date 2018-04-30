Columbia-area graduations, plus what was happening when the class of 2018 was born

While thousands of well-wishers will flock to high school and college graduations in the next couple of weeks, many Columbians will want to avoid the happy chaos (not to mention traffic) that accompanies such a momentous occasion.
For those who don’t want to be there, the key is knowing when to expect congestion. Columbia International University held its commencement ceremonies on Saturday, April 28, on campus, but all of the other high schools and colleges in the Midlands have upcoming celebrations.
Here's who's graduating, when and where:
Saturday, May 5
Columbia College: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road. This ceremony is away from downtown, but if you're going to be near Interstate 77 on Bluff or Shop roads, it can't hurt to take a little extra time to get where you're going.
Wednesday, May 9
Midlands Technical College: 7 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St. The doors open at 5:30 p.m., and graduates have to be there, dressed, at 6 p.m. — so expect the evening rush to be heavier than usual.
Friday, May 11
If you work downtown, leave home early, and definitely pack a lunch. The University of South Carolina plans to confer 6,780 degrees over the course of two days, starting May 11.
University of South Carolina School of Law: 9 a.m. on the Horseshoe, Sumter Street.
University of South Carolina Schools of Medicine: Noon at the Koger Center for the Arts, 1051 Greene St.
University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy and the Arnold School of Public Health: 3 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St.
Saturday, May 12
Public service announcement, so you can join the party or avoid it: Graduates tend to enjoy one last hurrah in Five Points — and there are a lot of them on May 12.
Benedict College: 9 a.m. at the Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Two Notch Road. A baccalaureate service will follow at 11 a.m. at Antisdel Chapel on campus, 1600 Harden St.
University of South Carolina's College of Arts and Sciences, College of Information and Communications and South Carolina Honors College: 9:30 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Allen University: 10 a.m. in the gymnatorium on campus, 1530 Harden St.
Doctoral hooding ceremony: 1 p.m. at the Koger Center.
University of South Carolina's College of Education; College of Engineering and Computing; College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management; Interdisciplinary Programs; Palmetto College; School of Music and College of Social Work: 3 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Thursday, May 31
Swansea High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Friday, June 1
Lexington High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
White Knoll High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
Gilbert High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Batesburg-Leesville High School: 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium, 338 W. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville.
Saturday, June 2
River Bluff High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Pelion High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
Monday, June 4
Brookland-Cayce High School: 8 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium, 1300 State St., Cayce.
Westwood High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Ridge View High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
Spring Valley High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Tuesday, June 5
Airport High School: 8 a.m. at Eagle Stadium, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia.
Blythewood High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Richland Northeast High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
C.A. Johnson High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Wednesday, June 6
Eau Claire High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
A.C. Flora High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
Columbia High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Thursday, June 7
Keenan High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
Dreher High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Friday, June 8
Dutch Fork High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Irmo High School: Noon at Colonial Life Arena.
Spring Hill High School: 4 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Saturday, June 9
Chapin High School: 8 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
The last all-millennial class
The majority of this spring's college graduates were born in late 1995 and 1996, making them the last all-millennial class. Since the Pew Research Center defines millennials as young adults born between 1981 and 1996, the class of 2019 will have both older millennials and younger post-millennials.
Here's what was happening when members of the college class of 2018 were born:
ENTERTAINMENT: Audiences first met Woody the cowboy and Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" and saw Robin Williams return from decades in the jungle in the original "Jumanji," both in December 1995. ▪ The TV show "Friends" was in its second season (the one where Rachel and Ross finally get together), and "Seinfeld" was in its penultimate season. ▪ Nintendo released the Nintendo 64 in September 1996. ▪ In late 1995 and 1996 (which, btw, Billboard calls the "best musical year of the '90s") we were listening to "Wannabe," the Spice Girls' debut single; "California Love" by Tupac Shakur, released just months before he died; "Ironic" and other songs by Alanis Morissette; and (sorry, but we couldn't not mention) "La Macarena" by Los del Rio.
TECH: Motorola released the StarTAC — the first flip phone — in January 1996. It would set you back $1,000. ▪ Dolly the Sheep, the first successfully cloned mammal, was born in July 1996. ▪ One of the first webmail providers, Hotmail launched July 4, 1996, encouraging users, "Be free from your internet service provider!" No AOL trial CDs in the mail for this crowd. ▪ A Slate article titled "The Unrecognizable Internet of 1996" says Americans with Internet access (not everyone had it) spent fewer than 30 minutes a month surfing the web.
POLITICS AND PEOPLE: Then-President Bill Clinton's ultimately successful re-election campaign against Republican Bob Dole and Reform candidate Ross Perot was heating up. ▪ Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson split in January, and Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorced in August 1996. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill married in October. ▪ Denzel Washington was People's Sexiest Man Alive. His films that year were "Courage Under Fire" and "The Preacher's Wife" co-starring Whitney Houston.
SPORTS: Atlanta hosted the XXVI Olympic Games, marred by a July 27 pipe bomb explosion in Centennial Olympic Park, which killed one spectator, induced a fatal heart attack in another, and injured 111. ▪ Playing at home, the South Carolina Gamecocks lost a football game 63-7 to the Florida Gators in November 1995. In November 1996 — during the season the Gators, playing under future Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier, would win the National Championship — again beat South Carolina, but this time 52-25. In the 1996 game against South Carolina, Spurrier became Florida's winningest coach.
SOUTH CAROLINA AND COLUMBIA: The city of Columbia's website went live. ▪ Nonnah's and Miyo's Gourmet Group were founded. ▪ Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott was elected in November 1996. (Check out this vintage campaign hat we found on eBay. ) ▪ The demolition of the old Belk department store at the corner of Main and Hampton streets went slightly awry, with a wall falling the wrong way. A car was damaged, but no one was hurt. The Columbia Museum of Art later relocated to the neighboring Macy's building, and the Belk site was redeveloped into what's now the TD Bank building.
Freelancer Lezlie Patterson contributed.
