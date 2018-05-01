Trustus original musical explores racism, revenge in Reconstruction-era Lexington

Trustus Theatre entertains Columbia by performing edgy plays — often shows that have received critical acclaim in other parts of the country before they arrive in Soda City. But this time, they’re staying home.
“The Restoration’s Constance” is a musical set a few miles down the road from Trustus in Lexington. It debuts on Thursday, May 3, with a preview party sponsored by The Jasper Project, with its official run starting Friday, May 4.
Not only is the story set in the Midlands; it also was created here. “The Restoration’s Constance” is based on a book written by Trustus artistic director Chad Henderson.
The Restoration, a local band, wrote the music and story for the play, with Daniel Machado and Adam Corbett writing the lyrics. It’s based on The Restoration’s concept album, “Constance.”
Henderson is directing the play, and Machado is directing the music.
“To me, this is much more than a Trustus show,” Henderson says. “This is a show for the Midlands. The concept album that the show is based on has a lot of fans from the area, The Restoration is from Lexington, the actors are from the Midlands, the musicians in the pit are members of bands in the local music scene, and it’s all happening at Columbia’s contemporary theater. This is OUR show, our musical. Not an import like most musicals that are performed in town.”
The historical-fiction story features Constance Owen, an unrealized musical prodigy born to poor cotton farmers several years after the Civil War. After the death of her mother, Constance falls in love with Aaron Vale, a biracial carpenter and musician from Chicago who’s recently moved to Lexington.
When Constance and Aaron’s son, Thomas, is born, the family encounters discrimination and hate in the surrounding community. The Vales face many hardships, including the powerful Palmer family forcing them into bankruptcy.
Years later, Thomas seeks vengeance against the Palmers, setting off a series of cataclysmic events as the Great Depression arrives.
Paul Kaufmann, who plays the role of Reverend Harper, enjoys being part of this original production.
“‘The Restoration’s Constance’ is made right here in Columbia,” Kauffmann said. “I’ve long wanted more original works to be created locally, and now Trustus has three in one season — it’s a dream come true for me. “
(In addition to "Constance," the season's original works are the holiday comedy “A Christmas Miracle at the Richland Fashion Mall,” which had its first run in December, and "Boy About Ten" by Jon Tuttle, which will make its world premier on the Trustus stage in August.)
The musical, a decade in the making — including two sold-out workshop performances and a touring performance in Spartanburg — features a cast of 25 actors.
“The upsides of being in a production with a large cast are that more people add more energy, more vocal power, and visually striking movement and dance,” Kaufmann says. “Watching it all come together is the best part. I’m eager to hear our band and see how all of the designers’ elements — costumes, lights, sound, props, and set — develop around our performing efforts.”
Henderson agrees that it’s “invigorating” to see a large cast musical at Trustus.
"Watching the show grow, change, and progress is an uplifting experience,” Henderson says. “I’m so thankful for the support we’ve received from our community of actors and musicians as we bring this show to our stage. This is truly a community effort, and probably the most collaborative process I’ve experienced to date.”
If you need more reasons to attend this local production, here are three events attached to “The Restoration Constance”:
▪ A preview event and release party hosted by The Jasper Project, which is sponsoring “The Restoration’s Contance,” will celebrate the debut of the play and the release of the 34th issue of Jasper Magazine. Along with a performance of the play, see a pre-show concert by Machado and Corbett; the opening visual arts exhibition of Ansley Adams in the Trustus gallery; a post-show interview with playwright Henderson and Machado (fun fact: they're former roommates); a spoken-word poetry reading from “The Watering Hole” during intermission; a silent auction featuring signed books, dinners, bar tabs and art; a potluck picnic dinner and more. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Tickets are $20 at https://constance.bpt.me.
▪ A talk-back with the cast and panelists will follow the 3 p.m. performance on Sunday, May 6.
▪ After the Friday, May 11, and Friday, May 18 performances, audience members can stay for an improv comedy show from the Mothers (aka the group that brought you “A Christmas Miracle at the Richland Fashion Mall”). Tickets for the comedy show will be sold at the door for $10 ($5 for students), and all are general admission.
If you go
“The Restoration’s Constance”
WHEN: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays from Friday, May 4, through Saturday, May 19. Plus three more performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10; Wednesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 17.
WHERE: Trustus Theatre, 520 Lady St.
TICKETS: $30, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday shows; $35, Friday and Saturday shows; $25, student tickets.
INFO: trustus.org.
