Break out your best Wakanda-inspired outfit for this 'Black Panther'-themed event

If you don’t have to consult a map to find Wakanda, know that Vibranium is stronger than Adamantium and have started greeting friends with the Wakanda Forever salute, you’ll want to make your way to the Columbia Museum of Art on Friday, May 4.

That’s because The Friends of African American Art & Culture will offer an insider’s view of the blockbuster hit movie "Black Panther," followed by a dance party.

In case you somehow missed it, "Black Panther" tells the story of Prince T’Challa — played by South Carolina native Chadwick Boseman — who returns to Wakada, his ancestral African homeland, upon the death of his father. It’s assumed he’ll take over the crown — but first, the secret superhero (his alter-ego is the Black Panther) must fend off potential challengers.

Wakanda is a bit of a secret superhero as well: Though lightyears ahead of the rest of the world with regard to technology, human rights and other areas, the country pretends to be a primitive backwater. Somehow, though, the secret gets out. And that’s where the action begins.

The film, released earlier this year, is one of the 10 highest-grossing movies in history, according to Business Insider.

FAAAC’s Journey to Wakanda evening gets started with an interactive conversation (and insider’s view of comics) with Marvel Comics illustrator and Benedict College professor Sanford Greene and comic book expert and University of South Carolina professor Dr. Qiana Whitted.

At 7:30 p.m., DJ Preach Jacobs takes the stage, spinning danceable Afrobeat tunes. Guests can regain their strength with Heart-Shaped Herb cocktails inspired by the movie’s enhancing elixir, as well as traditional African cuisine from Mimie’s Delect-A- Bowls.

“As a black comic creator, it is especially gratifying to see a film like 'Black Panther' be as successful as it is,” Greene said. “It has broken down doors for many stories to be told with black characters or any characters of color as the main attraction.”

If you go

Friends of African-American Art & Culture's Journey to Wakanda

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 4.

WHERE: Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St.

ADMISSION: $15; $5, FAAAC members. Bring cash for the bar.

WORTH NOTING: Wakada-inspired attire is encouraged.

INFO: www.columbiamuseum.org.